Another Panera Bread lawsuit and ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game trailer: Morning rundown

The deadly consequences of federal law enforcement agencies operating with limited oversight. The United Nations is accused of not acting fast enough to address alleged sexual violence by Hamas. And Panera Bread’s caffeinated lemonade has been blamed for another death.

Tracking how the ATF, DEA, FBI, and U.S. Marshals use deadly force

For decades, Congress and several presidents have been pushing to make federal law enforcement more transparent. But the four agencies overseen by the Justice Department — the ATF, DEA, FBI and Marshals Service — have been slow to adopt reforms long adopted by big-city police departments, such as the use of body cameras and widespread issuance of . Use of force data. Justice Department rules sometimes conflict with local law enforcement, and limited oversight has helped agencies resist reform.

To better understand how federal officers and their task forces use deadly force, NBC News created a database of shootings by reviewing five years of public documents, news releases, lawsuits and news reports that involved shootings by or for agencies. Officers working together were involved.

From 2018 to 2022, 223 people were shot by an on-duty federal officer, a member of a federal task force or a local officer participating in an operation with federal agents, according to an NBC News analysis. A total of 151 people died, an average of 30 per year.

One of those people was Jason Owens, who was shot in West Virginia on the day of his father’s funeral. Authorities said Owens had reached for his pistol before he was killed. Some family members rejected that account. Later, the county’s top prosecutor said the shooting was justified. Owens’ family and friends are not the only ones who have suffered harm in incidents involving federal law enforcement.

Israel and activists accuse UN of slow response to cases of rape of women by Hamas militants

Israel accused the United Nations of moving too slowly to respond to accounts that Hamas members had committed widespread sexual violence against women in the October 7 attack on Israel. Yesterday, at a UN panel hosted by Israel on what it said was evidence of crimes, Israel’s ambassador to the UN said Hamas knowingly used rape and sexual violence as weapons of war in its offensive. Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platform, also spoke. See what he and other leaders said.

Meanwhile, about 150 activists marched in front of the UN headquarters yesterday, with speakers accusing the UN of failing to act on alleged abuses of Israeli women by Hamas.

Hamas has denied that its militants have committed sexual crimes against women.

More information on Israel–Hamas war

Israel has been intensifying air and ground attacks in southern Gaza, raising concerns for civilians crowded into the area, many of whom fled bombings and fighting in the north at Israel’s insistence. Gazans are now being warned to evacuate large areas of the south, but “there is no safe place to go and very little space to survive,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. follow us Live blog for updates ,

Possible new syndrome in newborns exposed to fentanyl

Doctors have identified at least 10 infants with what they believe is a new syndrome related to fentanyl exposure in the womb. The most common symptoms include cleft palate, abnormally small body and head, and an upward-turned nose. All of the infants identified were born to mothers who said they had used street drugs, particularly fentanyl, while pregnant. However, no evidence yet links fentanyl to the cases. And while fentanyl use has skyrocketed in recent years, even among pregnant women, there is no sign that birth defects are increasing. Here’s what doctors saw.

Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade blamed for another death

The family of a Florida man claims Panera Bread’s highly caffeinated Charged Lemonade is to blame for his death, according to a lawsuit filed yesterday. The lawsuit comes less than two months after Panera was sued in a separate lawsuit against an Ivy League student with heart disease who died after drinking Charged Lemonade in September 2022.

According to the new lawsuit, Dennis Brown, 46, then drank three charged lemonade suffered a fatal heart attack, The lawsuit says Brown — who had an unspecified chromosomal deficiency disorder, developmental delays and mild intellectual disability — often stopped at Panera after her shift at the supermarket.

Turmoil in the video game industry

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI trailer confirms what many video game fans had predicted: a release in 2025. The excitement comes at the end of a difficult year for the video game industry, which has seen potentially thousands of layoffs. One studio director compared the general atmosphere of the industry to a funeral.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an estimated 6,500 video game workers from studios like CD Projekt Red, Bungie, BioWare, Epic Games and Electronic Arts were set to be laid off in 2023. The layoffs contrast with a year of massive releases and successful adaptations of games into TV shows and movies, including “The Last of Us” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Amidst excitement and uncertainty, industry experts there are some concerns,

Today’s interlocutor: The Oxford University Press ‘Word of the Year’ is…

… “Riz” – This is short for “charisma” (or so it’s supposed to be), and you’ve likely seen this word on social media or heard younger generations using it. Riz is used to describe “style, charm or attractiveness,” Oup explained, or “the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.” It beat out “Swifty,” “Beige Flag” and “De-influencing.” for year end honors,

politics in brief

National Security: republican vowed to filibuster President Joe Biden’s national security package, which includes aid to Israel and Ukraine, could block immigration proceedings unless Democrats agree to tighten U.S. asylum and parole laws.

Fourth GOP debate: Tomorrow’s presidential primary debate will be the shortest ever Only four candidates passed For the event in Alabama: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Supreme Court tax case: Supreme Court Will hear a case that concerns whether people can be forced to pay taxes on stakes in foreign-owned companies, which became the subject of scrutiny after Justice Samuel Alito refused to isolate himself,

Menendez’s allegations: FBI search of Senator Bob Menendez’s home turns up at least four gold bars Are linked to the 2013 robbery A New Jersey businessman is accused of bribing a senator, records show.

staff Pick: A dangerous Israel-Hamas debate in Hollywood

The entertainment industry has seen some high-profile fallout amid disagreements over how to talk about the war. In recent days, actors Julianna Margulies and Susan Sarandon have apologized after receiving backlash for comments made on both sides of the divide. Navigating between competing views, Chloe Melas and Sarah Ruberg asked producers, union members, civil rights groups and others in Hollywood to find out where the line is between political debate and hate speech – And what should be the consequences of crossing it, – Rich Bayliss, Senior Business Editor

A house exploded in Virginia As police were investigating a man who fired a flare gun dozens of times from inside.

As police were investigating a man who fired a flare gun dozens of times from inside. A runaway kangaroo that spent four days on the run in Canada was captured by police yesterday – but not before it had time to do so. punching an officer in the face ,

, Brian Laundrie reportedly called his parents about two weeks before Gabby Petito was reported missing, Saying his fiancée was “gone” And according to the new court filing, he needed a lawyer.

And according to the new court filing, he needed a lawyer. a private swiss bank will pay $122.9 million After admitting that it helped clients hide assets from the IRS between 2008 and 2014.

After admitting that it helped clients hide assets from the IRS between 2008 and 2014. Daddy Yankee, rapper best known for hits such as “Gasolina” and “Despacito.” retiring from reggaeton To devote his life to his Christian faith.

To devote his life to his Christian faith. Before dying, a father told a big secret to his daughter: he was a bank robber And remained a fugitive from justice for 52 years.

And remained a fugitive from justice for 52 years. A former US ambassador was arrested Accused of working secretly for Cuba Since 1981.

