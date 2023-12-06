GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A weight-loss medication for chronic weight management is now available.

The drug manufacturer Eli Lilly announced Zepbound is on the market and available with a prescription.

The drug was approved by the FDA last month, as we reported from the First Alert Safety Desk.

Zepbound was shown in clinical trials to help people lose about 20% of their weight. That was when they were on higher doses over 72 weeks.

Medical researchers saw stronger results with it compared to other approved medicines.

The FDA says Zepbound is for people who are overweight with at least one weight-related health condition, such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

Like similar drugs, it’s administered as a shot you give yourself once a week. It’s recommended on top of a reduced-calorie diet and increased exercise.

Federal health officials say at least 100 million adults and about 15 million children in the U.S. are considered obese, which raises the risk of heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. This is something you can talk to your doctor about.

