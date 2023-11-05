Another Google antitrust battle reaches court in Epic Games case

For two months, Google has battled the Justice Department in a Washington court over claims the company is abusing its dominant position in online search and advertising to crush rivals, a high-stakes antitrust case. Which can give a new shape to the world’s most popular search engine. , Now, it faces another legal challenge closer to home.

On Monday, Epic Games, the company behind the hit game Fortnite, will appear in federal court in San Francisco to begin a month-long hearing in its own antitrust lawsuit against Google. Epic is expected to argue that Google is violating state and federal antitrust laws as well as its founding principle, “Don’t be evil,” by using monopoly power over app developers on its Google Play Store on Android mobile phones. Used to be.

“Google has almost defied its motto, and is using its size to harm competitors, innovators, customers, and users in many of the markets it monopolizes,” Epic wrote in its complaint. Is.” 2020. Video game developer Fortnite tried to bypass Play Store fees by allowing Fortnite players to pay Epic directly for in-app items, leading Google to ban the game from the store.

If Epic wins, Google could be forced to change its restrictive Play Store rules, allowing other companies to offer competing app stores and freeing developers from a cut of the revenue from in-app purchases. It will be easier to escape. Google typically charges a 15 percent fee for customer payments for app subscriptions and a 30 percent fee for purchases made within apps downloaded from the Store. (The company says 99 percent of developers qualify for a 15 percent or less fee on in-app purchases. Big app makers like Epic must pay 30 percent.)

Taken together, the antitrust case underscores how Google is on the defensive on multiple fronts as regulators and competitors try to chip away at its influence over the Internet.

Part of a broader effort by tech regulators in recent years to curb the ever-growing power of Big Tech, the lawsuits are potentially a distraction for Google as it looks to compete with Microsoft, OpenAI and others in the emerging field of generative technology. Trying to concentrate. artificial intelligence.

“It’s hard to imagine that Google will make it out of this next year without a challenge,” said Paul Swanson, an antitrust lawyer at the firm Holland & Hart. “At some point with so many cases, someone turns against you.”

Still, Epic faces an uphill battle. It brought similar claims against Apple in a 2021 lawsuit, including a feud over a cartoon Fortnite banana and Tim Cook’s first court appearance as Apple chief executive, but a federal judge rejected most of Epic’s arguments. done.

There are important differences in this test that make Epic think it has a chance. For one, the case will be decided by a jury rather than a judge. Epic will also point to what it says is damning evidence, arguing that Google forced phone makers like Samsung to pre-install and promote its apps on its devices. It would be argued that a Google program called Project Hug paid some developers so that they would continue using Google’s payment system. Epic is also being sued by Google, which is seeking damages.

Mr. Swanson said a jury trial could be beneficial to Epic.

“When Google is faced with a group of ordinary people who are evaluating their behavior, while judges are assessing the behavior through the lens of a century of antitrust jurisprudence,” he said. .

Over time, antitrust claims against the Play Store have been limited to one-on-one confrontations between Google and Epic. In 2021, dozens of state attorneys general sued Google on similar grounds. Google reached a temporary agreement with the group in September. On Tuesday, Google also announced a settlement with dating app company Match Group, which joined Epic’s case.

“Epic wants all the benefits of Android and Google Play without paying for it,” Wilson White, Google’s vice president of public policy, said during a call with reporters. “The lawsuit will overturn a business model that has driven down prices and increased choice.”

In 2020, Epic angered Google and Apple by encouraging its customers to bypass the tech giants and pay Epic directly for purchases made in the animated battle royale game Fortnite. This was a violation of both companies’ rules, so they pulled Fortnite from their app stores.

Epic responded with lawsuits and a public relations attack that focused on Apple. Fortnite was still available on Android phones because Google allows a practice called sideloading – downloading apps from the Internet outside the phone’s app store.

Epic is expected to argue that Google has made life difficult for both Android phone users and app developers through various means. Sideloading, Epic will argue, is a difficult process that most phone users struggle with, which means Google can maintain de facto control over what apps are on their phones through its Play Store restrictions. Samsung also offers an app store on its Android devices.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Epic’s Tim Sweeney are expected to testify.

This week, Mr. Pichai testified in the Justice Department’s major antitrust lawsuit against Google’s search engine. The department and attorneys general of dozens of states have accused Google of stifling competition by paying Apple, Samsung and other partners billions of dollars annually to keep its search engine the default on their Web browsers.

Google says it received default status because it has a better product, and its rivals have failed to invest in search.

Apart from Mr Pichai’s appearance, the case also includes testimony from Google employees and executives from some of its competitors, including Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella. The decision is likely to come in 2024.

A federal judge in Virginia is considering a separate Justice Department lawsuit that accuses Google of illegally abusing its monopoly power over technology that delivers online ads. The hearing in that case may begin next year.

David McCabe contributed reporting from Washington.

