Another former darling of Silicon Valley has been convicted of investor fraud. techcrunch

Former VC Mike Rothenberg, known for hosting lavish parties, was convicted today on 21 counts of defrauding investors.

This year will be remembered for many things. These may also include the growing number of startup stars who were later convicted of defrauding investors.

Nearly six months after Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was jailed on four counts of wire fraud, and just two weeks after Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the collapse of his crypto exchange. Later, another former startup giant, Mike Rothenberg, was convicted today on 21 counts, including bank fraud, false statements, four counts of money laundering and 15 counts of wire fraud.

The verdict, handed down by a jury in Northern California, ends a 10-year-long journey for Rothenberg, who in 2013 at the age of 27 was enough to convince a $5 million fund and TechCrunch as his one-man Came to the Bay Area scene with charm. This firm was quite special in terms of coverage.

The Austin native was a compelling subject. A self-proclaimed former mathematics Olympian who attended Stanford before earning an MBA from Harvard Business School, Rothenberg reportedly started both a tutoring business and a real estate fund while still an undergraduate. He also spent time at Bain & Company to prepare himself for a traditional career in finance or venture capital. Rather than follow that well-worn path—he was reportedly offered at least one role at a hedge fund—Rothenberg instead earned renown for striking out on his own, and he’s known as a relentless hustler. Leaned heavily into a narrative about himself, which may be related to the founders he wanted to fund.

Rothenberg found increasingly inventive ways to draw widespread attention to his relatively small shop, many of them centered on throwing expensive parties for the founders. Indeed, one of these gatherings – an “annual” event held two years in a row at the ballpark where the San Francisco Giants play – inspired an episode of the HBO show “Silicon Valley.”

It also raised questions, including a Bloomberg story that labeled him “the party animal of the Valley,” while also noting that it was “not entirely clear” how Rothenberg was funding it all. . (TechCrunch was later told by sources that after the Bloomberg article was published, Rothenberg sent two staffers to SFO, bought airline tickets for them so they could buy newsstand copies of it, and kept them away from the scene.)

He never recovered. In 2018, he was previously accused by the SEC of overcharging investors to fund individual projects; Rothenberg settled in 2019 with the agency, which had sought penalties amounting to tens of millions of dollars (these were later upheld by a federal court ruling).

While still facing that mountain of civil penalties, Rothenberg was charged with fraud by the DOJ six months later, which would later lead to today’s result.

What happens next could be even worse. While Rothenberg will not be sentenced until March 1 next year, in a 2019 press release regarding its action against Rothenberg, the DOJ said that each of its wire fraud charges “carries a maximum statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, Not to exceed” three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.” It says there is a maximum of 30 years in prison for each of the “two bank fraud charges” and “two false statements to bank charges.” The punishment is prison, supervised release for not more than five years, and a fine of $1,000,000.” On money laundering charges, it continued, “the punishment is punishable by imprisonment of not more than ten years, three years of supervised release and a fine not exceeding twice the amount of the criminally obtained property involved in the transaction.” Issue.”

Pictured above: A photo of Rothenberg Ventures in its heyday, with Rothenberg at the center.

