Another eye drop recall removes 27 products from CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart shelves after FDA warning

FDA warns against using 26 eye drop products due to risk of infection

Another eye drop recall is removing 27 products from store shelves, including store-brand products sold at retailers like CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned people not to purchase them. The recall comes nearly three weeks after the warning was issued. Or use eye drops.

Citing “potential safety concerns after FDA investigators found unsanitary conditions,” Kilich Healthcare India is recalling eye drops with expiration dates from November 2023 to September 2025, according to a news release posted by the FDA on Wednesday. Used to be. You can see the full list of recalled eye drops here.

The FDA urged against use of the products in late October, citing “the risk of eye infection, which may result in partial vision loss or blindness”, with the agency saying its investigators had received reports from areas with unsanitary conditions and “positive “Bacterial test results” were found. Unknown manufacturing facility.

Some eye drops may already have been removed from stores, as earlier this month the FDA said CVS, Rite Aid and Target were removing their products from their shelves and websites.

The recall notice states that distributors and retailers who have any of the recalled products should stop distributing them. In the meantime, consumers should stop using the recalled eye drops and return the products to where they purchased them, the FDA said.

Bloomberg News reported that Kilich produced the eye drops in a dirty factory in India, where some workers went barefoot and others fabricated test results that showed the products were sterile.

The FDA warning prompted Cardinal Health to recall six Leader brand eye products in early November, while Harvard Drug Group recalled Rugby Laboratories brand eye drops.

The FDA earlier this year announced a recall of eye drop products linked to four deaths and several cases of vision loss. In August, it warned against using two additional eye drop products because of the risk of bacterial or fungal infection.

