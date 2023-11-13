TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s deputy finance minister stepped down on Monday after admitting that his company repeatedly failed to pay taxes, amid criticism of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet. Another blow to the unpopular government.

Kenji Kanda, the vice finance minister in charge of government bonds and monetary policy, is the third member of Kishida’s Cabinet to resign within two months following a cabinet reshuffle in September.

Kishida later told reporters that he took responsibility for Kanda’s appointment. “I must apologize to the people that a deputy finance minister had to resign so soon after assuming his post,” Kishida said. faith.”

Kanda, a tax accountant turned lawmaker, admitted in response to a weekly magazine article that his company’s land and properties were seized by authorities four times after failure to pay real estate tax between 2013 and 2022, including The first case was disclosed. this month.

Opposition MPs questioned Kanda on the tax scam during the parliamentary session last week, stalling discussion on other key policy issues. Japanese media reported that Kishida was slow to react and his party was initially resistant to opposition attacks, but widespread criticism apparently led to Kanda’s resignation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Kanda’s resignation, which he submitted to his boss Shunichi Suzuki, was later approved by the Cabinet.

Kishida is seeking to call snap elections before his current term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September so he can serve another term as Japan’s leader, but he is struggling to find a time. They are struggling to maximize their potential during their tenure. Decline in support ratings.

Despite the reshuffle, support for Kishida’s cabinet continues to wane and recent media polls show approval ratings falling below 30%.

Kishida’s government has faced public criticism over slow economic measures to cushion the impact of rising prices, repeated glitches over the digitalization of the health insurance system, and his indecisive image.

Since the reshuffle in September, Kishida’s Cabinet had lost two other vice ministers in separate scandals. A deputy education minister resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair and a deputy justice minister resigned over alleged violations of election law.

Kenta Izumi, head of Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, told reporters that Kanda’s dismissal was natural but that it was too late. “He should not have been made deputy finance minister in the first place and this raises questions about the Prime Minister’s responsibility on his appointment.”

