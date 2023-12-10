Another Bitcoin ETF sent for approval: Altcoin season has officially begun, Everlodge, Conflux, Fantom: Cryptos to Watch

Pando Asset AG recently submitted an application to the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF. The move adds Pando among the many contenders as it is now the 13th company to receive approval.

This interest reflects the growing appetite for cryptocurrencies, signaling the official start of altcoin season. As the market awaits the SEC’s decision, investors also have their eyes on altcoins like Conflux (CFX) and Fantom (FTM).

But, Everlodge (ELDG) is another interesting token that comes with a completely different value proposition.

Conflux (CFX) picks up momentum

Conflux (CFX) is gaining momentum, up 30% in the past week. The surge follows recent Conflux news, which saw it Partnership with DWF Labs and FORDEFI, This partnership aims to redefine the Conflux trajectory, especially when engaging institutional clients.

Following this news, the price of Conflux increased from $0.17 on December 4 to $0.19 on December 7. Bullish sentiments and favorable technical indicators further strengthen Conflux’s growth trajectory. With 24 technical analysis indicators indicating bullish patterns, market experts are optimistic about the future potential of Conflux.

How high can Phantom Crypto go?

Fantom (FTM) also displays strong bullish indicators supported by growth to attract developers. For example, Phantom Sonic was introduced Empowering developers to build high-performance applications.

This positive Fantom news has resulted in a significant increase in its market performance. From a price point of $0.30 on December 4, Fantom saw a rapid rise, reaching $0.33 on December 7. This price increase has placed Fantom above its 21 and 50-day EMAs, indicating a bullish trend.

Analysts have taken all of these developments into account when making Fantom price forecasts. Some of them have predicted a potential price rise to $0.36 by the end of December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to introduce AI technology to fast-growing market

Everlodge (ELDG) has emerged as one of the top altcoins ready to disrupt the real estate sector with innovative features. This upcoming property marketplace aims to open up the $280T real estate market to everyone by minting high-end properties into NFTs and then splitting them up.

Not only this, it will offer a unique AI-powered prediction tool. This tool is designed to forecast potential future price increases in real estate properties. Using advanced algorithms and data analytics, this tool can provide you with the next area where real estate prices will rise.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its presale with one ELDG native token worth $0.025. This is a jump of 150% from its starting price. These gains are desirable as millions of ELDG tokens have been sold to date.

With more Bitcoin ETF applications being sent for approval, the interest the cryptocurrency is receiving is skyrocketing. Major altcoins like Conflux and Fantom are grabbing the headlines, but Everlodge is a crypto ICO that’s also worth a look.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG), please visit their website.

