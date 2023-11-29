Another Bitcoin ETF Hopeful Enters the Race

Swiss digital asset manager Pando Asset AG today filed an application with the SEC to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US

Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin Trust will offer investors shares backed by Bitcoin, with Bank of New York Mellon as administrator and custodian of the Coinbase Custody Fund.

An actual Bitcoin ETF, which tracks BTC directly, not just derivatives, has so far eluded US investors. But the idea is this: The value of shares in a Bitcoin ETF will rise and fall as the price of Bitcoin fluctuates, and investing in those shares will allow buyers to gain exposure to BTC without actually buying or holding the digital coin.

Pando currently has $29 million of assets under management across its three exchange-traded products (ETPs): Pando Asset Crypto 6 ETP, Pando Asset Crypto Bitcoin ETP, and Pando Asset Crypto Ethereum ETP. All funds are currently traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The first fund tracks the performance of the top six crypto assets, which currently includes coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano.

In its previous rejection of spot Bitcoin ETF applications, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cited concerns about potential market manipulation, price volatility, custody options, and the reliability of price data. But the companies pushing to register the fund have argued that the SEC has approved similarly structured Bitcoin futures ETFs, which track the price of contracts that bet on the future price of BTC. These contracts are derivative investment products regulated by the CFTC.

But the expectation that a Bitcoin ETF application could soon be approved is overly optimistic for existing funds in the US and abroad. A recent CoinShares report found that optimism for SEC approval has brought $1.5 billion into crypto funds so far in 2023 – with 90% of it going into funds tracking Bitcoin.

According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin was hovering around $37,600 on Wednesday morning, but bounced slightly after news of the SEC filing spread and closed at $38,000. Bitcoin is trading flat compared to a day ago.

The new filing puts Pando in the race with other high profile Bitcoin ETF issuer hopefuls like BlackRock, VanEck, Valkyrie and WisdomTree.

Pando, which is based in Zug, Switzerland, already offers Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs) in its home country, Germany, the Netherlands, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Since last June, the company has been working to obtain approval to market its products in the rest of the EU and the US.

Edited by Guillermo Jimenez

