Another big win for Ripple (XRP) as the National Bank of Georgia selects it for CBDC pilot project

In a November 2 announcement, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) revealed that it has selected Ripple as its official technology partner for the Digital Lari (GEL) pilot project.

This partnership marks an important step in the exploration of blockchain technology and its applications in the field of national digital currencies.

Ripple selected as NBG’s digital lorry partner

Ripple emerged victorious in a rigorous selection process that included nine shortlisted companies. The capabilities of these companies to support the pilot project were carefully evaluated, and Ripple’s technical excellence and the expertise of its team ultimately secured its position as the technology partner of choice.

In the NBG announcement, Natia Turnava expressed satisfaction at the selection, saying, “After a thorough review of all shortlisted parties we were pleased to select Ripple as the official technology partner for our Digital Lari (gel) pilot project.”

James Wallis highlighted the innovative nature of the partnership as NBG pioneers blockchain technology to digitalize its economy, adding that Ripple’s CBDC platform is poised to fuel transformational advancements in public sector blockchain use. This collaboration demonstrates the commitment towards innovation, efficiency and empowerment of institutions through secure and transparent blockchain transactions.

Ripple’s CBDC solution

Ripple’s CBDC solution, the Ripple CBDC Platform, is designed to provide a holistic end-to-end solution for central banks, financial institutions, and governments. This enables them to seamlessly mint, manage, transact and redeem central bank digital currencies. Notably, this technology is powered by the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is an energy-efficient and open-source blockchain.

NBG’s choice of Ripple as the technology partner for its national digital currency pilot project reflects Ripple’s deep understanding of the project objectives and use cases, as well as its unwavering commitment to project success, sustainable business continuity, clear project development roadmap. Was based on commitment. Sequential deployment approach for use cases.

Additionally, NBG highlighted Ripple’s extensive experience conducting real-life pilot project deployments ranging from primary CBDC digital infrastructure to smart contracts and tokenization.

In addition to its partnership with NBG, Ripple noted that it is actively engaged in five pilot programs with governments and central banks in Bhutan, Palau, Montenegro, Colombia, and Hong Kong. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with more than 20 countries across the world.

