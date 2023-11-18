Annual Christmas market to open in Williamsburg next weekend – Daily Press

The Williamsburg Christmas Market, similar in style to traditional Christmas markets in Europe, will return to Downtown Williamsburg for its fourth year.

Like last year, about 40 vendors, including several food vendors, will be set up on Court Street between the Art Museum of Colonial Williamsburg and the city’s Bicentennial Park. The market will run for five weekends in the run up to Christmas.

According to CultureFix co-founder and market organizer Steve Rose, the area’s nonprofit CultureFix organizes and runs the market. Williamsburg has contributed funds to operate the market and provided space for the event at no charge, he said.

Entry to the market is free.

The market will begin operations Nov. 24-26 and continue every weekend in December: Nov. 30-Dec. 3, December 7-10, December 14-17 and December 21-23. The timings have been slightly changed from last year and will be Thursday, 11am to 6pm; Friday, 11am to 7pm; Saturday 10am to 7pm; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Christmas Market in Williamsburg opens next weekend and there will be photo opportunities throughout the market, including at the chalet where Santa Claus will stay. Courtesy of CultureFix

“We have purchased additional chalets this year,” Rose said, “to accommodate food vendors and other people.” Wooden chalets, he said, are able to be secured for the evening and “look better and more European than just tents.”

Vendors reserve their space on a weekend basis. In total, there will be about 60 vendors during the 18 days of the market.

About 45,000 people attended last year’s event. “It’s a little difficult to determine attendance when there are no admission tickets,” Rose said. “But we carefully assess visitors day-to-day and weekend-by-weekend. We hope that there will be a slight increase in the number of customers in the market this year.

He said, rain will reduce the meeting, but not cold. We will have hot cider, hot chocolate and gluhwein – hot mulled wine – available, and patrons enjoy that and being outside in the cooler temperatures.

There will also be holiday music, fire pits and photo opportunities throughout the market, including the chalet where Santa Claus will be housed.

Ice rink opens in Colonial Williamsburg

The Liberty Ice Pavilion on Duke of Gloucester Street at the edge of Merchants Square opened on 17 November and will remain in place for most of the winter until 27 February.

The approximately 50 by 70 foot rink is made of real ice. This is the rink’s ninth year.

Daily rate for skating is $16 for adults, $14 for youth (3-12 years). Skate rentals are $6. There is also a season skate pass that costs $110 for adults and $95 for youth.

Discounts are available for Colonial Williamsburg staff and volunteers, CW Pass members, military and William & Mary students. Regular admission is $3 off weekdays.

The posted rink schedule (subject to change) is Sunday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be staggered operating hours for the holidays, which can be found at www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/tickets/ice-skating.

Hot cider, coffee and other refreshments are available near the rink.

Whaling company continues business

The Whaling Company Restaurant at 494 McLaws Circle in James City County is continuing in business for its 43rd year.

Whaling Company in James City County. Courtesy of Stephen York

“I’ve had a lot of people calling me, asking if we’re still in business,” owner Steve York said. They thought we were closing.

The news that the property on which the restaurant is located had been sold apparently caused some confusion. “This has nothing to do with my restaurant,” York said.

“We are continuing to trade under the whaling company logo,” he said. “We have been in business since 1980 and love Williamsburg, love our longtime guests and love our employees.”

At least 20 of the current employees have been with York for the past decade.

There are still spots available for the restaurant’s reservation-only Thanksgiving Day dinner, which includes a turkey with all the trimmings. Cost is $45 per person. Reservations can be made at 757-229-0275.

Colonial CPA Group to open new office

Colonial Real Estate Holdings LLC has purchased a 2,069-square-foot first-floor office condominium at 5400 Discovery Park Blvd. On a $480,000 investment from Libcor Properties in Casey LLC in James City County.

Colonial CPA Group will open a new office in New Town in early 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Thalhimer Real Estate of Richmond.

Other businesses within the three-story, 30,000-square-foot building include Cornerstone Wealth Management, Remax, Hecker & Associates, Ryan Homes and Davenport Wealth Management.

Andy Dallas of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale on behalf of the seller, while Teresa Nettles also represented the buyer with Thalhimer.

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen opens

Yusuf Atay is the new owner and operator of Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen, a design/remodeling company with “superior craftsmanship and ethical values,” he said.

The business is located at 5131 Main Street in Newtown, James City County.

Originally from Antioch in southern Turkey, Atay sought a brand that would be recognized for its interior design expertise. They chose DreamMaker, which has franchises throughout the United States.

The Prescription Shop has partnered with Williamsburg Landing

Dr. Henry and Jade Ranger of The Prescription Shop meet with residents at Williamsburg Landing on November 13 for a presentation with residents and their families. Courtesy of Z Ranger

The Prescription Shop will replace Williamsburg Landing’s current pharmacy provider and take over pharmaceutical services for residents.

The pharmacy has previously provided on-site vaccine clinics. The new collaboration will begin on December 1st.

dot and dash

SL Nussbaum Realty Co. of Norfolk has announced the following lease renewals:

• America’s Best Contacts & Glasses and GameStop at the Shops at Cedar Valley in York County. Nussbaum’s Maggie Spillane and Chris Hauck represented the landlord in two transactions.

• Duck Donuts at Marketplace Shops. Nussbaum’s Tyler Jacobson represented the landlord.

• Virginia ABC store at the James York Plaza Shopping Center in York County. Nussbaum’s Maggie Spillane represented the landlord.

Wilford Kale, [email protected]

Source: www.dailypress.com