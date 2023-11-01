Announcement on future of Port Talbot steelworks jobs delayed

The expected announcement regarding the future of the country’s largest steel plant is not being made on Wednesday.

Unions were expecting confirmation of thousands of job losses at Port Talbot in South Wales.

Steel giant Tata’s board meets in India and is expected to detail job losses as it plans to produce steel in a greener way.

Unions were expecting an announcement on the future of thousands of jobs at the steelworks (Ben Birchall/PA)

The government has said it will provide up to £500 million and Tata will spend hundreds of millions of pounds on development aimed at securing the future of the plant.

Port Talbot has two blast furnaces to produce steel used in everything from cars to cans.

It is the region’s largest employer, as well as supporting jobs in companies that supply goods and services to the plant.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said, ‘We hope to begin formal consultations with our employee representatives soon. In these discussions, we will share more details about our proposals for the transition to a decarbonised future for Tata Steel UK.

“We believe our £1.25 billion proposal for a transition to green steelmaking will secure trade for the long term, strengthen UK steel security and help grow the green ecosystem in the region.

“We are committed to a meaningful information and consultation process with our trade union partners regarding these proposals and will carefully consider any proposals put forward.”

GMB national officer Charlotte Brumpton-Childs said: “GMB expects full and meaningful consultation before any detailed plans are announced.

“We are working closely with our experts at Syndex to analyze the company’s proposal and present a viable and fair alternative that protects jobs and creates a truly ‘just’ transition.

“This was sent back to the company this morning and the unions’ position remains.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite condemns Tata’s consideration of large-scale redundancies. We do not accept the need to cut even a single job.

“The strategy of successive governments has failed. Taxpayers should not foot the bill for new investment unless it is linked to a binding job guarantee.

“Tata’s sole objective is to serve its shareholders, not the UK steel communities. Only with the Government taking a stake in the company will the right choices be made for the UK economy.

“The UK steel industry is at a crossroads and there is a clear political choice. Politicians now have to decide whose side they are on.

“Unite’s plan for steel will once again make Britain the world leader in steel, doubling production, protecting jobs and creating thousands of new jobs.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com