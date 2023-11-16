Annapurna buys first company to expand indie gaming empire

Annapurna has recently acquired its first company. Annapurna Interactive

Multimedia entertainment company Annapurna has made its first company acquisition, expanding its interactive division with the purchase of South Africa’s 24bit Games – a long-time associate with the indie publishing giant.

24 Bit Games has played a major role in bringing previous Annapurna Interactive games to more platforms, bringing PlayStation players to critically acclaimed games. neon whitetaking fantastic maquette for Xbox and Switch, and recently adopted the 2023 indie GOTY Frontrunner cocoon For PlayStation and Switch. This also helped twelve minutes, broforceAnd a memoir blue,

Since its creation in 2012, Unity-focused 24bit Games has expanded its portfolio to work on tool production for both independent and AAA studios, complementing its console output with games on mobile, PC, and VR platforms. Have complemented.

Annapurna has stated that it expects to grow 24Bit Games’ development team and proprietary technology toolkit for new projects, and that current staff and leadership will continue “to operate as usual under the Annapurna umbrella”. It has also stressed its commitment to helping 24bit’s quest to advance the South African game development industry.

‘COCOON’ is one of the many great titles that 24 Bit Games has worked on. geometric entertainment

Deborah Mars, co-head of Annapurna Interactive, said: “Annapurna has been working with 24bit for many years, and we value not only the caliber of their work but also their team. They have always shared our commitment to quality, and by taking our partnership to the next level we feel anything is possible.

Luc Lamothe, CEO of 24 Bit Games, said: “We deeply respect Annapurna’s approach to curating a portfolio of great games, building and expanding IP, as well as its value system around company culture.

“We have really enjoyed working together over the years, and we believe we are joining Annapurna at an exciting moment of growth and expansion.”

Annapurna’s year continues with another series of excellent indie games, capturing the same momentum that certified it Publisher of the Year in 2021. recently, thirsty lover Offering one of the most ridiculous and unique tales of love, lust and South Asian cooking – a game no one should miss in 2023.