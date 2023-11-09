A Florida representative is demanding answers about whistleblower complaints from current and former employees of a veterans cemetery in Pinellas County.

Republican U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna said her office has been receiving complaints about operations at Bay Pines National Cemetery for months.

“We have worked to engage leadership on these issues, but we have been overwhelmed by the response,” Luna wrote in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. “Thus, we will truly work with oversight departments at the VA – and elsewhere in the federal government – ​​to ensure that our veterans receive the care they earned and deserve.”

The Times reported this month that former Bay Pines Cemetery director Doug Maddox was permanently transferred to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell after sexual harassment claims by female employees earlier this year.

Luna’s office did not confirm whether there was an official congressional investigation into Bay Pines. His office did not answer whether the representative was looking at other departments at the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs location.

A spokesperson for the National Cemetery Administration emailed a statement to the Tampa Bay Times late Wednesday. It reads, “VA is committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming and harassment-free environment for all veterans, employees and visitors.” “We have been in direct contact with Representative Luna’s staff and are actively addressing their constituent concerns.”

Two female employees told The Times in July that Maddox created a hostile work environment for them, bullying employees and making derogatory comments about women. One woman said he also made inappropriate comments to widows who were planning to bury their husbands. She filed a federal complaint in 2022.

Jennifer Jones, 43, filed a complaint about Maddox with human resources in March. The Navy veteran said Maddox’s behavior and lack of action from management led him to resign in July. He said Maddox’s transfer was just a “slap on the wrist”.

During a phone call Wednesday, Jones was pleased to hear that Luna is looking into the case.

Jones said she wants those who did not act on her complaints to be held accountable. He said management ignored many serious issues, tried to silence employees and “strategically manipulated the system” to protect itself.

“I talked about my resignation because it’s not just about me,” Jones said. “It’s about the next person working there, it’s about the families coming there and experienced people like me. These are people who need care and respect. I am just a voice for them.”

