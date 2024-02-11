Anna Cardwell’s husband Eldridge Toney says he feels like a ‘second dad’ to his two daughters (Exclusive)

Cardwell died in December and is survived by her daughters Caitlin and Kylie

Anna Cardwell and Eldridge Toney.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s husband is sharing an update on his relationship with their daughters.

In an exclusive interview with People, Aldridge Toney reflected on the first few months following his wife’s death in December, less than a year after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Cardwell and Toni began dating in 2017 following Cardwell’s divorce from ex-husband Michael Cardwell, with whom she welcomed 11-year-old daughter Kylie Madison. Cardwell is also mother to daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth, 8.

“Yeah, yeah, I’ve been watching them as much as I can,” Tony tells People about Cardwell’s daughters. “I’ve been really determined to see both of them.”

“Now it’s easier to see Caitlyn than Kylie, just because Caitlyn is right up the street. And I’m pretty much aware of June and Justin’s schedule. But as far as Kylie goes, I see her I can’t see as much, but I still see as much as I can.”

Although he no longer has custody of Cardwell’s daughters, Tony says he still feels like another father figure to his daughters.

“You know because I’ve been with Anna for a long time, we’ve had these conversations where I’m sitting with Michael [Cardwell] And Anna, and Michael looked at me like I was going to be a second father to their daughter and they had no problem with it,” Tony shares.

“I’m making sure I live up to the promise I made to Anna,” he adds. “I love watching the girls grow up.”

Tony recalls, “One thing that Anna always messed about with Kylie was that her hair was never long.” “Even at seven years old, his hair was very short. Barely past his ears.”

“And watching right now as her hair starts to grow so long, it seems as if it’s already past her shoulders, and in those moments I really think about Anna and how she would smile, so much. Big, just seeing that his hair is really starting to grow…it’s just a little thing like that.”

In the days following his wife’s death, Tony shared with people the promise he made to Cardwell regarding his two daughters. “The day before she passed away, we talked and said goodbye,” Tony told People at the time.

“Her final wish was that her girls would grow up to know who their mother was. And I promised that I would always do the right thing for the girls. I will spend my life doing the right thing for Anna and the girls.”

Tony said of Cardwell’s daughters, “They’re my girls.” “I promised Anna that I would do the right thing by them and make sure they remember their mother. And that’s what I’ll do.”

Cardwell and Tony got married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia, shortly after her diagnosis because they knew “time was limited.”

on 9th December 2023 here comes honey boo boo The alum died at the age of 29. Announcing the passing on Instagram, her mother Mama June Shannon shared a family photo and wrote, “With a breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last week.” Gone peacefully at 11:12 pm.”

Shannon continued, “She fought so hard for 10 months, she went through this with her family in a way she didn’t want to and we will update you all with more information as we get it today.”

