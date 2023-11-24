Anker Black Friday 2023: Get up to 60 percent off portable chargers, cables, surge protectors, and more

We consistently recommend Anker’s charging devices and accessories for a good reason: They perform really well. Now, Anker is running a Black Friday sale on Amazon, offering huge discounts on many of its best products, like a 60 percent price cut on its USB-C to HDMI adapter. Anker Black Friday deals include portable chargers, cords, wall plugs, surge protectors, and basically everything you need to keep your devices running. Without further ado, here are some of the best Anker products discounted for Black Friday.

Anker Magnetic Power Bank

Anker’s 20W Magnetic Power Bank provides up to 22 hours of additional battery life for iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15. It is compatible with MagSafe and has 10N of magnetic force, which is stronger than early MagSafe chargers. Its grip makes it extremely easy to use your iPhone as always and also gives it a boost. Get the magnetic power bank in black, white, purple or pink – all at the same price.

Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger

This 100W Anker Prime USB-C charger is great to keep near your desk or bedside table when you want to use multiple devices. It comes with one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, with 100W of power distributed evenly when you use two of them (though using all three will still produce a faster charge). It’s compatible with every iPhone since the iPhone 12, along with recent MacBooks, Galaxy Tabs, HP Chromebook 14, and others.

Anker 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub

MacBooks are great, but their lack of an HDMI port can sometimes be frustrating. Anker’s 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub solves that problem (and with a 4K display) while also giving you plenty of extra ports. The device has two HDMI ports, a USB-C port for connecting your laptop, a USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, an Ethernet port, a 100W max PD-IN port, an SD card slot and There is a microSD. card slot.

Anker iPhone Fast Charging Cable 2-Pack

Quickly charge your iPhone in your room or office any time at up to 43 percent off.

$20 on Amazon

Theoretically a charging cable is enough, but when you realize that it is still at work or even down, it is always an instant regret. Anker’s iPhone Fast Charging Cable 2-Pack is almost half-off, making it an easy decision to spring for an extra one. The 10-foot-long braided cable can charge the iPhone 14 Pro to 50 percent in 30 minutes (if you have a compatible plug, of course). Either way, their length and overall high speed duty make them a good choice to pick up.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W

The incredibly fast three-port charger is 30 percent off.

$129 on Amazon

Anker’s 200W Prime power bank is worth buying if you want super fast charging in a compact device. It comes with one USB-A 200W port and two USB-C 100W ports. The included 100W charging base brings the power bank back to full charge in just one hour and 15 minutes.

surge protector power strip

This 12-plug power strip will keep your devices safe at 39 percent off.

$22 on Amazon

The last thing you want for your nice gaming desktop or console (besides getting very wet) is for it to suffer a power surge. For $22, Anker’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip gives you peace of mind that all your devices and game progress are safe.

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station

This heavy duty portable power station is currently 50 percent off.

$700 on Amazon

Are you already dreaming of warm weather and beautiful camping trips? If you need a new portable power station for that adventure, now is the time to get it. Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station is half off, bringing it from $1,400 to $700. That’s still a lot of chump change, but it’s a steal in comparison. It can recharge up to 80 percent in just an hour, checks its temperature up to 100 times every second and has a five-year warranty. Also, it comes with car, AC and solar charging cables.

Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Folding USB-C Connector

There is a 30 percent discount on this wire-free portable charger.

$21 on Amazon

Portable chargers are great, but it’s easy to forget to pack a cord with them. Anker’s Nano Power Bank solves that problem with a foldable USB-C connector built right into it. You can charge the new iPhone 15, any Samsung device, iPad Pro or Air, and more with 22.5W power. The classic black and shell white models cost less than $21, and colors like Sprout Green and Ice Lake Blue cost only a few dollars more.

