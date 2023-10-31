Anisha Oberoi: From breast cancer winner to clean beauty entrepreneur

From a breast cancer survivor to a fearless entrepreneur on a mission to redefine beauty standards. It’s not a movie (yet!), but just one woman’s life story… a shining light of hope for anyone currently fighting the battle against breast cancer.

Anisha Oberoi was 20 years old and set to pursue an MBA at France’s prestigious INSEAD business school when she noticed a lump on her breast.

What happened next will allow you to describe her story as one of unwavering determination, resilience and a strong desire to make the world a better place for women like her.

“The journey began in that hospital bed when as a young girl I refused to die…”

Despite the poor diagnosis, Anisha refused to give up and began dreaming of a legacy where women could trust the products they use on their bodies.

This approach was not just about cosmetics; It was about clean beauty, free of harmful toxins and synthetic preservatives that could affect female hormones and fertility.

Fighting her battle, Anisha ventured into the world of beauty products. They learned about the negative effects of synthetic ingredients and the importance of responsible product manufacturing.

She found that whatever you put on your skin doesn’t just stay on the surface — it gets into your bloodstream, and affects your organs. Furthermore, mass-produced beauty products often take a toll on natural resources due to their unsustainable production processes.

And this knowledge was going to take him so far!

Anisha’s determination to bring about change was unwavering, but her journey was not over yet

In 2010, she completed chemotherapy and longed for the elusive “all-clear.” One has to achieve 10 years post surgery to officially reach the ‘all clear’ stage.

She knew that true remission often meant waiting a decade after surgery. During these years, Anisha continued her preventive treatments and medical check-ups, always remaining alert but never losing hope.

“Only in later years without any recurrence did I begin to feel safe, even though I was taking preventive hormonal medication And tests for a longer period as per protocol.

In 2019, Anisha relocated to the UAE and found the same gap in the beauty market that had inspired her initial dreams of clean beauty.

Beauty shopping in this region was labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive. Lasting beauty was a rare find, even as local audiences became more conscious of their consumption.

Inspired by her own insights and experience working at Amazon, Anisha seized the opportunity to disrupt the local beauty landscape. It was a significant moment as the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect across the world and people started prioritizing self-care.

“My increased awareness of product formulation and ingredients in my personal choices helped us create due diligence standards Apply to Secret Skin’s curation philosophy today.”

Her journey with breast cancer was instrumental in inspiring the success of Secret Skin

Breast cancer had made Anisha aware of the importance of product formulation and ingredients.

She lived it, breathed it, and learned important lessons of perseverance, courage, and the constant pursuit of a better life. These lessons translated into her vision of developing Secret Skin, a platform for clean beauty products.

His ambition was not just to build a business but to create a sustainable, impact-focused enterprise. It was a way of using her frustration to inspire a new consumer proposition, where responsible beauty choices could be the norm.

Today, in addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Anisha finds ways to give back to the community

She actively works with medical organizations to raise awareness of early diagnosis among young people.

She mentors aspiring leaders, MBA aspirants and budding entrepreneurs, sharing her experiences and guiding their journeys. Anisha strongly believes in the importance of dedicating time, effort and love to those in need. She is building a community that understands the importance of overall well-being and values ​​the lessons that adversity can teach.

For those currently battling breast cancer, Anisha has a message:

“As fast as you want to run away from your current situation, find something important to run away from. A beautiful life exists on the other side, and the only way out is through it.

His story is not just one of survival; It is a journey of overcoming adversity, reshaping an industry, and spreading a “crazy, beautiful light” to inspire others on the path to recovery and a brighter future.

Starting this month, Secret Skin launches on faces.com and in-store too!

One would expect nothing less from a courageous brand born during a pandemic and a founder that ran against all odds.

