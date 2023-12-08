Animoca Brands Raises 'Mocaverse' Funding to $31.88M with Dapper, Polygon Onboard

Leading metaverse investor and blockchain game publisher Animoca Brands has raised an additional $11.88 million for its metaverse project Mocaverse, the company announced on Thursday. This second tranche of funding comes after Animoca raised $20 million for Mocaverse in September.

With the additional capital, the Hong Kong-based firm has now raised $31.88 million to build a digital identity and loyalty platform for blockchain games and other apps. Animoca has launched 8,888 Ethereum NFT profile pictures (PFPs) that serve as an entry pass into the Mocaverse.

Participants in the latest raise include blockchain investment firms Block1, OKEx Ventures, Foresight Ventures and Polygon Ventures, as well as NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs. Animoca issued new shares at $4.50 per share and granted investors utility token warrants.

Mokaverse aims to serve as an “empowerment layer for Web3 culture and entertainment,” the company said. The project will facilitate onboarding and development for other Web3 platforms through features such as digital identity profiles and loyalty points called Realm Points.

Recently, major game publisher Ubisoft said it will be collaborating with Mokaverse on its upcoming Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles NFT game on the Oasis blockchain.

The ecosystem will initially include Animoca’s investment portfolio of over 400 companies, with plans to expand to include other Web 3 projects over time.

Robbie Yeung, CEO of Animoca Brands, explained, “Not only is it a way for us to connect with those who are closest to us, but more importantly, it allows us to facilitate connections between those in our ecosystem. Let’s help.” decrypt in September.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward,

Source: decrypt.co