Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, a Hong Kong-based company pursuing digital property rights for gaming and open metaverses, on Friday announced the second tranche of funding of $11.89 million for its non-fungible token (NFT) collection Mocaverse, following the first tranche. An investment of $20 million was previously announced.

Animoca Brands said in a statement that participants in this second tranche of funding for Mocaverse include Block1, OKEx Ventures, Foresight Ventures, Polygon Ventures, Dapper Labs and others.

In both tranches Animoca Brands raised funds by issuing new ordinary shares at a price of AUD 4.50 ($2.98) per share; As part of each raise, the company awarded investors in each round a free-attachable utility token warrant on a 1:1 dollar basis.

The company sees the funding announced today as validation of Mokaverse’s vision to establish and serve as the empowerment layer for Web3 culture and entertainment, facilitating seamless onboarding and continued growth for Web3 projects.

As part of this vision, Mokaverse is creating the Web3 Frequent Player Program, a loyalty system powered by Mokaverse Loyalty Points (Realm Points).

Mokaverse will serve as an interoperable meta experience layer for Web3 identity, social, and development.

Mokaverse empowers users to build their digital identity, earn reputation, and earn and spend Realm Points by joining the Mokaverse ecosystem powered by Animoca Brands’ over 400 portfolio companies and its partner network with over 700 million addressable users. Will go.

Mokaverse’s recently announced Moka ID will serve as a digital passport and gateway for users to earn and enjoy the benefits provided by Mokaverse’s Web3 Frequent Player Program.

Through participation and active engagement within the Mocaverse ecosystem, Moca ID holders will be able to earn Realm Points and redeem points to gain exclusive access to real-life benefits and rewards provided by the Mocaverse and Animoca brands.

The Company envisions Mokaverse’s Web3 Frequent Player Program as a permissionless and interoperable loyalty system designed to enable third-party adoption and integration of Moka ID with the aim of furthering the reach and growth of Web3’s broader ecosystem. Will be progressively decentralized.

Animoca Brands is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to provide digital asset rights to consumers around the world, helping to establish an open metaverse.

The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products, including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies™, Life Beyond and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual property from the world of sports and entertainment such as The Walking Dead . Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E.

It has several subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quid, Gamey, Enway, Pixoul, Forge, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Greece Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, BE, PIXELYNX, WePlay Media Are included. , and Griffin.

Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, ConsenSys, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games included. Foreign world.

Source: technode.global