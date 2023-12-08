Following a recent $20 million funding round, Animoca Brands has raised another $11.88 million to expand its metaverse, the Mokaverse. Now, the developers behind the virtual space have a total of $31.88 million to strengthen the Web3-ready ecosystem’s points system and digital identity.

Led by the issuance of ordinary shares by Animoca Brands at A$4.50 each, the latest funding round saw participation from a number of leading investors, including OKEx Ventures, Polygon Ventures, Dapper Labs, Block 1 and Foresight Ventures.

Additionally, to entice these investors, funders at each stage of the capital raise were provided a free utility token warrant reflecting the value of their dollar investment.

A new era for the Mocaverse

Mokaverse is supported by Animoca Brands’ wide range of 400+ portfolio companies and partners, expanding its reach to over 700 million users. Users of Metaverse, famous for its “Web3 Frequent Player Program”, typically enjoy exploring the thriving ecosystem to create their own virtual identity and earn “Realm Points” for real-life rewards and benefits. Do and spend.

Now that the Animoca team has a whopping $31.88 million to play with, users can expect an even deeper and stronger Mocaverse than before. The mission of the platform is to strengthen its stance on blockchain gaming, entertainment and culture. It aims to achieve such goals by making its scoring system more dynamic and integrated than ever before.

As Mocaverse grows, it continues to be a leader in defining the future of virtual gaming and community engagement in the ever-expanding Web3 space. Be sure to keep an eye out for new, interesting developments.

