Animoca Brands is offering in-house market making service for crypto startups

Web3 investment firm Animoca Brands has stepped up efforts to offer in-house market making services for startups in its vast portfolio.

The Hong Kong-based company has introduced those market-making capabilities to some of its more than 400 projects in recent months, according to four people familiar with the matter, in an apparent push to get more projects using the service.

This puts Animoca – to date primarily focused on investing in, building and advising Web3 projects – in competition with specialist market makers such as GSR, Wintermute and KeyRock.

According to a company spokesperson, Animoca provides market making services through an in-house digital assets team, which was established in early 2022 and is today made up of ten employees. He described it as “essentially a treasury team” that also handles setting up nodes and hedging, helping to offset the volatility of Animoca’s vast reserves of volatile tokens.

An Animoca spokesperson said, “Like treasury teams in many large corporations, its primary role is to optimize the utilization of the company’s balance sheet.” “The team conducts market-making to ensure there is sufficient buy/sell liquidity for certain tokens, which is similar to what third-party market makers do, except we offer scale and efficiency. For this we choose to do it in-house. ,

Animoca has offered the capabilities of its digital assets team to portfolio companies as well as, in rare cases, to external companies where it sees potential alignment. Open Campus, an education-focused protocol, is an example of a client of the service.

Role of Market Makers

Market making is not unique in the world of cryptocurrency. On Wall Street, similar companies play a vital role in ensuring an adequate supply of liquidity for investors and traders, allowing them to easily buy and sell stocks or assets. In crypto, there are also companies that specialize in making markets for a particular token. Token market makers provide services directly to projects, often with the goal of supporting a successful market launch, strong trading activity, and low price volatility.

But the existence of such teams within crypto organizations that offer a wide range of services has proven controversial in the past.

Derivatives exchange Bitmex – which is no stranger to insider trading allegations – recently called on the industry to phase out its inside market making desk. This comes after a Financial Times report on Crypto.com’s internal trading and market making teams raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

“If the asset issuer controls the same trading strategy as FTT and Alameda, it would be the equivalent of Tesla or Amazon making their own stocks of the market. There is a clear conflict of interest with internal trading desks in crypto because it is difficult to avoid market manipulation and insider trading restrictions,” said Matt Batsinalas, founder of Glass Markets, a liquidity and market making analysis provider.

However, an Animoca spokesperson stressed that its digital assets team is “not an in-house trading desk that takes proprietary trading positions” – in other words it does not trade tokens for profit. The services offered by its digital assets team are “optional add-ons that are negotiated on an arm’s length basis.”

“Before we expand any such services, prospective companies are subject to an extensive selection process to ensure they align with our standards and policies,” he said.

Like most crypto organizations, the long-lasting bear market that began last year has taken its toll on the reserves of tokens collected by Animoca. In May, the company said the value of its token reserves had fallen 36% to $2.7 billion. A more detailed picture of the firm’s financial position is not currently available, as Animoca – which was previously listed on the Australian Securities Exchange – only recently published accounts for 2020, up to June this year.

Disclaimer: Evgeny Gevoy, founder and CEO of Wintermute, sits on The Block’s board of directors and is a shareholder.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

