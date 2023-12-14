Animoca Brands and T&B Media Unite for Global Web3 Advancement

Discover the dynamic collaboration that is reshaping digital property rights. Explore the future of NFTs and the open metaverse!

Published: 14 December 2023

Left to right: Thiti Thongbenjamas, Group CIOO of T&B Media Global; Dr. Javanwat Ahariyavaromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global; Yat Siu, co-founder and president of Animoca Brands; and Ivan Ouyang, Group President of Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a company that acquires digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and T&B Media Global (T&B), a leading intellectual property (IP) company dedicated to the development of entertainment technologies and the art of storytelling, have entered into an agreement Have entered. Strategic cooperation. has announced. Has been announced. To explore opportunities to cross-leverage each other’s Web3 and network capabilities, collaborate on multi-level engagement, starting with cross promotion of NFTs from Animoca Brands’ Mokaverse and T&B’s Mittaria.

The first phase of the collaboration will include cross-promotion between Animoca Brands’ flagship NFT project Mokaverse and T&B’s ecosystem and NFT collection Mittaria, leveraging their communities and marketing channels to expand their reach and increase awareness.

Additionally, Animoca Brands and T&B will explore opportunities to strengthen their respective capabilities and drive worldwide adoption of digital asset rights on LiteLink, a high-performance, secure and scalable network built on Ethereum.

The partnership also aims to identify additional areas of collaboration within both companies’ broader networks and ecosystems.

yat siuCo-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: “By connecting T&B Media Global’s Mittaria and our own Mokaverse ecosystem, we are not only expanding the reach of our respective NFT collections, but also discovering a new level of interoperability.” Which will enhance the user experience on multiple platforms. The open metaverse offers an opportunity to redefine digital property rights and gaming experiences, and this partnership is another step toward that future.

Dr. Javanwat Ahiravaromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global, commented: “T&B Media Global has partnered with Sandbox before, and today’s partnership with Sandbox’s parent company Animoca Brands marks an extension of our growing relationship. “By coming together we will be able to leverage interoperable Web 3 capabilities “We are taking a big step toward establishing a network that provides users with a seamless and immersive experience across multiple platforms.”

