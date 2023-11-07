November 7, 2023

Warning: sprintf(): Too few arguments in /home/productt/taranganews.com/wp-content/themes/chromenews/lib/breadcrumb-trail/inc/breadcrumbs.php on line 253
AnimationIP共創ブロックロ”I’m xAlice”、ロロュク公式LINE Accountを開設とLINESTANKPlease note


https://lin.ee/wrnZ6H5

【Line Stamp Purchase Link】

“I am XAlice” Also read:

NFT Pocket is the simplest and simplest tool for purchasing, managing and viewing NFTs that can be operated on LINE.
For more information about LINE NFTs get information about LINE Answers:

I’m xAlice, lined up, NFT in pocket, and I’m ready to download it. Read more about NFTs
Know about NFT Answer:

【NFT Pocket RELATED LINKS】
· Website:https://nftpocket.studio.site/nft-marketing
·X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/NFTPocket_app

I’m xAlice, nicknamed “Alice”.
Community discord was arranged.

【LINE STAMP RELATED LINKS】
· Purchase Page：

“I am XAlice” Polaris, Polaris Read this article Click on Web3 to download MEGAMI. How to use IP to get information about IPですです

The application form for the NFT was released and signed on line on March 11, 2019.

【Related Press Release】
Thanks for the IP exam, I’m XAlice, I’m XAlice, I’m talking about NFTs. please pay attention
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000070.000029349.html

“I am
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000072.000029349.html

Astar Network, Astar Japan Lab, Astar Japan Lab会
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000073.000029349.html

“I am xalis” See an example of an IP name “I am xalis”

Lead Edge コヅнサルティAnswer: Difficult approach『で々シゴトです『で々々シゴトで〙

The main purpose of NFT is SaaS. Learn more about NFTs Answer: I want to tell you how it works.

company name

main page

representative director

庄司貴之

Ok

20161月

business content

・Use NFT/Web3

· Short video marketing business

· Creative business

· DX support business for fitness sector

· EC business

· Overseas business(gym management, game development)

I must remember this

Source: prtimes.jp



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

WeWork’s troubles dim the prospects for the troubled office market

SoftBank’s WeWork, once America’s most valuable startup, goes bankrupt

November 7, 2023

87.5% ORR Abisco Presents Two Clinical Updates of Pimicotinib at 2023 CTOS Annual Meeting

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

BPI and Personetics partner to help customers make better money decisions through AI

BPI and Personetics partner to help customers make better money decisions through AI

November 7, 2023
WeWork’s troubles dim the prospects for the troubled office market

SoftBank’s WeWork, once America’s most valuable startup, goes bankrupt

November 7, 2023

87.5% ORR Abisco Presents Two Clinical Updates of Pimicotinib at 2023 CTOS Annual Meeting

November 7, 2023

With a $100,000 gift from Steve Cohen, Brown Investment Group establishes student-run hedge fund

November 7, 2023
Former Bybit Global Head of NFTs Ian Holtz Joins Amazon Web… – NFT News and Insights from the Industry – NFTgaters – Cryptosaurus

Former Bybit Global Head of NFTs Ian Holtz Joins Amazon Web… – NFT News and Insights from the Industry – NFTgaters – Cryptosaurus

November 7, 2023
What is the value of a $2 bill? Possibly up to $5,000 depending on these factors

What is the value of a $2 bill? Possibly up to $5,000 depending on these factors

November 7, 2023