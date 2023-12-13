VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global aniline market Strong growth is witnessed, reaching a size of US$9.4 million in 2022 and is projected to maintain a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. Key drivers include growing demand for aniline in the pharmaceutical sector and growing need for methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI) in sealants, adhesives and coatings.

Aniline, an important intermediate in pharmaceutical product manufacturing, is used in various sulfa pharmaceuticals, including penicillin derivatives. Continued medicinal chemistry research has revealed new possibilities for aniline derivatives, emphasizing its importance in drug development. The market growth is also driven by the increasing demand for polyurethane (PU) across industries, which is contributing to the production of sportswear, accessories, and insulation materials.

To access a free sample copy Report’s @

However, concerns about the harmful health effects of methemoglobin hinder market growth. Aniline’s association with methemoglobinemia formation affects the oxygen-carrying ability of hemoglobin, causing health concerns. Symptoms include increased heart rate, weakness, nausea and shortness of breath, which can have serious effects on vital organs. Aniline is classified as extremely hazardous, emphasizing the need for caution.

A notable trend in the aniline market is its increasing use in dyes and pigments, especially in the leather and wood industries. Aniline dyes, known for their vibrant colors and even penetration into wood, are gaining popularity. This trend aligns with market diversification and adaptation to the emerging needs of the industry.

Technology Insight: Liquid-phase dominates, vapor-phase gains traction

In terms of technology, liquid-phase process dominates the global aniline market, garnering the largest revenue share in 2022. Known for its flexibility and reliability, the liquid-phase process is preferred for small-scale production, ensuring efficient yields at low costs. , It operates at low pressures and temperatures, reducing energy consumption and equipment stress.

The vapor-phase technology segment is projected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Using metal catalysts such as iron or nickel, this method provides high yields with low energy input, which aligns with sustainability initiatives. The vapor-phase process is particularly suitable for large-scale industrial production, providing precise control over reaction conditions and producing high-purity aniline.

Don’t miss out! Get your discounted copy today @

Application Insights: MDI Leads, Dies Show Promise

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) emerges as a significant revenue contributor, driven by its versatility in adhesives, insulation foams and polyurethane production. Applications of MDI range from construction materials to automotive parts, providing strength, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals.

The dyes and pigments segment is expected to see moderate revenue growth due to the increasing use of aniline dyes in textiles. Aniline dyes, with their vibrant and washable properties, offer a wide range of colors in the textile industry.

End-use industry insights: Rubber products leading, construction growing fastest

The rubber products segment is leading the global aniline market, attributed to the diverse applications of aniline in rubber processing. Aniline enhances the performance and durability of rubber compounds, including stabilizers, vulcanization accelerators and antioxidants.

The building and construction segment is set to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the increasing use of aniline in protective coatings, adhesives, sealing compounds and elastomers. Aniline-based materials offer superior performance, stability, and safety, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific leads, Europe innovates, North America drives automotive demand

Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to increasing demand for MDIs in polyurethane production, adhesives and coatings. China and South Korea lead MDI capacity growth, contributing to the region’s dominance.

Europe is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, supported by technological advancements and innovations in aniline production. The collaborative efforts of companies like Covestro and Fortescue Future Industries reflect a commitment to sustainable practices, reducing production costs and emissions.

North America accounts for a significant share of the revenue due to the automotive industry’s demand for PU foam produced from aniline. The industry’s emphasis on lightweight, durable materials for automobile interiors has led to the use of aniline-based PU foam.

Can be ordered directly through this link [Exclusive Copy] ,

scope of research

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$9.4 million CAGR (2023-2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast till 2032 US$15.7 million base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019-2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Technology, Applications, Derivatives, End-use Industries and Sectors regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies BASF SE, Bayer AG, Borsodchem MCHZ, First Chemical Corporation, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Narmada Chematur Petrochemicals Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Sabic, SP Chemicals Pte Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Sumika Bayer Urethane Co Ltd, Dow, Toso Corporation, Covestro, Bondalti and Sinopec Corp. scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global aniline market is consolidated, with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aniline solutions. Some of the key players included in the global Aniline market report are:

BASF SE

bayer ag

Borsodchem MCHz

First Chemical Corporation

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Narmada Kematur Petrochemicals Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

Sabik

SP Chemicals Private Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumika Bayer Urethane Company Limited

Dou

Tosoh Corporation

Covestro

bondalti

Sinopec Corporation

strategic development

On 12 October 2022, Convestro announced that it would set up a new production plant in Antwerp, Belgium to manufacture aniline with an investment of more than US$316.3 million. Through this new plant, the company’s production network for the foam component MDI in Europe, which is expected to begin operations in early 2025 depending on the unstable state of the economy, will expand.

In September 2021, BASF SE increased its medium-molecular weight polyisobutene production capacity by 25%, which are sold under the tradename OPPANOL B, in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Through this investment, the company will increase demand for premium medium-molecular weight polyisobutene across the globe. The capacity expansion is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

Browse complete report details + research methodology + table of contents + infographics@

Sections included in the report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aniline market based on type, technology, application, derivative, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) synthetic aniline bio-based aniline

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) vapor-phase process liquid-phase process

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) rubber-processing chemicals agricultural chemicals colors and pigments special fiber Other

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) sulfur derivative of aniline N-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives C-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives Chloroanilines and Nitroanilines Anilines diazo and azo compounds Other

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) building construction rubber products consumer goods transportation packaging Agriculture Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032)

Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Related reports on emerging research you shouldn’t miss: Watch now!

anode material market by type [Graphite Anode Materials, Silicon Anode Materials, Lithium Titanate (LTO) Anode Materials, and Other Anode Materials]by application [Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Others]and forecast to 2032 by region

water treatment market Forecast to 2032 by System Type (Preliminary Treatment, Water Treatment, and Sludge Treatment), by Application (Wastewater Treatment, Zero Liquid Discharge, and Others), by End-Use, and by Region

Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Forecast by Product Type (PTFE Sheets,PTFE Tubes,PEFE Films,PTFE Gaskets & Seals,PTFE Rods,andPTFE Powder),by Application,by End Use,and by Region to 2032

Bohemite Market By type (0< D50< 5um, 5um < D50< 15um, and others), by purity (high purity boehmite and 99% purity boehmite), by application (Li-ion batteries, flame retardants, and others), and Sector forecast to 2032 by

Three-dimensional (3D) printing ceramics market Ceramics by type (oxide and non-oxide), by form (filament, powder and liquid), by end use, and by region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports and consulting services. Our solutions focus solely on your objective of detecting, targeting and analyzing changes in consumer behavior across demographics, industries and helping customers make better business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies to ensure relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including healthcare, touch points, chemicals, types and energy.

Contact:

eric lee

corporate sales specialist

Emerging Research Web:

straight line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Check out our blogs and information section: insight

Source: www.globenewswire.com