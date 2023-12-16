Angst at Anglo American as mining giant said to be a takeover target

It wasn’t long ago that Anglo American was at the top of its game, making record profits and paying a whopping £4.9 billion in dividends.

The company, founded in South Africa during World War I, played a decisive role in creating the global mining industry in the 20th century.

Its De Beers branch declared ‘A Diamond is Forever’ in 1947. The company later helped develop Zambia’s copper belt.

But the FTSE 100 firm is now – at least from the City’s perspective – struggling at best and in crisis at worst. The £24bn company is being seen as a potential takeover target. Brokers at Jefferies say it could be attractive to rival Glencore.

Earlier this month, Anglo surprised investors when it made sweeping revisions to strategies in some of its most attractive divisions. Its shares fell by more than a fifth on the day, as the update was presented on ‘unlocking value’.

Mining analysts at brokerage Liberum later put out a note to clients titled ‘Beyond confusion and anger’. So what went wrong?

Some of its problems are industry-wide. Commodity prices are falling after a tremendous rally as the global economy reopened after the Covid lockdown.

This has hit the share prices of all the major miners, but Anglo has performed worse than most.

Anglo, which needs to cut costs by 1.4 billion pounds, said it would reduce its production of commodities such as iron ore and copper. These are attractive areas for the firm, which also mines materials including palladium, gold and diamonds. Anglo will repair a copper processing plant in Chile. Its star new copper mine Quelaveco in Peru will produce less than expected in the short term as it grapples with geological issues. Anglo’s iron ore production in South Africa will be reduced due to infrastructure and power supply problems.

Jefferies analysts said: ‘The magnitude of production cuts is larger than expected – particularly in copper.’

But investors are still optimistic, with many brokerages urging their clients to buy and some saying the selloff following the disappointing announcement was excessive.

One controversial area of ​​business is a fertilizer mine called Woodsmith, which Anglo is building on the North York Moors.

Anglo rescued Woodsmith in a £405 million deal in 2020 after its previous owner Sirius Minerals ran into financial difficulties.

Woodsmith is one area where Anglo is still contributing a substantial amount of money. Some in the industry were skeptical about whether there was a market for the type of fertilizer that would be produced.

If Anglo were a takeover target, would Woodsmith face losses or act as a deterrent to potential buyers? No, says John Mayer, head of research at SP Angel. “This will definitely increase its price,” he says. ‘Woodsmith is a relatively simple large-scale mining project.’

