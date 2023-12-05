Angry over Biden's inflation record? Another Trump term would be even worse.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

As the 2024 election approaches, voters are increasingly likely to face a showdown between two candidates who already have a chance to get the job done: President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

This rerun can be quite disappointing. But, in some ways, it is also useful? Normally, in an election year, voters can only guess how campaign promises might translate into real-life governing decisions. In this election, we have a rare opportunity to evaluate the real, existing track record before we cast our vote.

So let’s take a look at what these candidates have done — and might do going forward — on the issue voters care about most: inflation.

First, a warning. Contrary to popular belief, the president does not actually control economic conditions, whether it be inflation, jobs, or anything else. Presidents generally get a lot of credit when things go good and a lot of blame when things go bad. Their policy choices mostly affect things only around the edges, especially in the short term.

This means that we cannot simply take economic metrics at face value and assume they are a reflection of the president’s omnipotence. In terms of post-pandemic recovery, we can only look at how other similar countries have performed – after all, inflation has been a worldwide phenomenon – and consider how governance choices might have made things a little better or a little worse. Must have made it. Limit.

So what options might have moved the needle? Let’s first look at Biden’s record.

Republican claims that Biden did little to reduce inflation are bogus. For example: No, Biden did not wage war on American energy. In contrast, US crude oil production broke another record for the second consecutive month. And Biden has approved nearly the same number of permits to drill on public lands as Trump.

But other parts of Biden’s track record on prices aren’t quite so good.

Take his $1.9 trillion fiscal package passed in early 2021. That law’s near-universal stimulus checks, among other things, boosted consumer demand when demand was already strong and supply was still constrained. This helped in increasing the bid. The US economy would likely have experienced increased inflation no matter what – once again, inflation has been a global phenomenon – but at the margin, Biden’s stimulus has made it somewhat worse.

He also extended most of the Trump-era tariffs, which are at least partially passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

On the other hand: Things like this are small potatoes compared to Trump’s economic missteps. Trump, after all, Too A big stimulus passed right on the way out the door in December 2020 — along with a smaller but similarly designed stimulus check.

Trump is the one who imposed all these dangerous tariffs in the first place. Additionally, he has announced plans to escalate his trade war with 10 percent tariffs worldwide. This would not only alienate all of our allies, but it would also cause a huge price shock to American consumers.

During and before the pandemic, Trump also worked to reduce immigration — particularly legal, work-authorized immigration. as the economy exits During the pandemic, Trump’s policies slowing the immigration process led to labor shortages, which likely contributed to inflation.

In fact, one of the less appreciated ways Biden did to reduce inflation was to normalize the legal immigration system by ending Trump-era sabotage. (You’ll rarely hear Biden boasting about this success story for obvious political reasons.)

In any case, the worst policy Trump ever did with regard to inflation involved his handling of the Federal Reserve.

fed is the primary institution tasked with maintaining stable prices, and it To do its job it needs to be protected from political influence. This is because central bankers need to be able to make politically unpopular choices, such as raising interest rates, when inflation is at its worst. still perception While politicians can control the money supply, this can harm a country’s long-term ability to fight inflation. Just ask Argentina, Venezuela or any other inflation poster child.

For decades, presidents understood this and worked hard to protect the Fed’s independence. However, when Trump was president, he bucked this tradition – by threatening to fire the Fed chair after raising rates, and by trying to install his political supporters on the Fed board.

Trump ultimately failed, for which we should be grateful. If he had succeeded in destroying the independence of the central bank, the country might have been in a very different place than it is now. If the Fed’s commitment to tighter drug pricing had been in doubt, the public would have come to expect greater price increases, which could then become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Trump has recently hinted at plans to strengthen the Fed Recaptured the White House and forced it to cut rates. Biden, meanwhile, has returned to a long-standing tradition of staying out of the Fed’s way. This is, arguably, the most important thing Biden has done, and could do, in the fight against inflation.

You probably won’t be happy with how prices are looking so far in the Biden presidency. But given Trump’s tendencies and past choices, rest assured it could be much worse.

