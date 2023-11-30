(Bloomberg) — Angola rejected new output quotas ordered by OPEC and said it planned to violate it, a rare challenge to the cartel that sets the stage for further infighting.

“We will produce above the quota set by OPEC,” Angola’s OPEC governor Estevao Pedro said in an interview Thursday. “This is not a matter of defiance of OPEC; “We presented our position, and OPEC should consider it.”

OPEC’s latest meeting was delayed by four days due to a dispute over African members’ quota and the decision was finally taken on Thursday. But after a review – pledged back in June after another tense meeting in which Africans lost out to other members – Angola has been assigned a quota it does not feel is fair.

Angola, Africa’s second-largest crude producer, will pump 1.18 million barrels a day from January, Pedro said, more than the 1.11 million barrels set in the OPEC agreement on Thursday.

In June, Angola, Congo and Nigeria were pressured by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to accept lower production targets for 2024, reflecting their reduced production capabilities. The agreement was reached in June only after the countries were promised an audit. But the review reflected reduced capacity – and consequently lower quotas.

Pedro said last week that the country would remain a member of OPEC despite the dispute. On Thursday he seemed less confident.

“The question of whether Angola will remain in OPEC is a decision taken at the highest levels of authority,” he said.

Defiance would bring back troubling memories of Ecuador’s exit from the group. The South American manufacturer said it would breach its quota in 2017, and ultimately gave up.

