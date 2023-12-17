Anglo American avoids class action over lead poisoning controversy in Zambia

(Bloomberg) — Anglo American Plc faces a legal challenge that could see it face a class action over allegations that a mine it had a stake in for nearly 50 years poisoned thousands of people in Zambia with lead. given.

South Africa’s High Court dismissed with costs the application for a case brought by 12 plaintiffs from the city of Kabwe, according to a copy of the judgment distributed on Saturday. Mbuyisa Molele and Leigh Day, the law firm representing those plaintiffs, said they could represent more than 142,000 plaintiffs. They will appeal against the decision.

Anglo has denied that it is responsible for lead poisoning related to the Broken Hill mine. The company said it had a stake in the operator of that mine only from 1925 to 1974, when it was nationalized. Lead poisoning can cause health problems ranging from learning difficulties to infertility, brain damage, and in some cases, death.

“The applicants seek permission to pursue an untenable claim that would set a serious precedent,” Judge Leonie Windel said in her ruling. “The precedent is that, as a result of knowledge of the future and tested against standards unknown at the time, a business may be held accountable to generations yet unborn, even half a century after its activities have ceased.”

The decision will ease legal pressure on London-based Anglo after lawyers have been targeting the company and other miners for decades over what they say is a lack of attention to the health impacts of their operations on workers and communities in southern Africa. .

“We have said from the outset that this claim is completely false and it is clear that the court has identified its numerous legal and factual flaws,” Anglo said in a statement.

The group lawsuit, filed in South Africa because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it owned a stake in the Broken Hill mine, follows several similar cases. In 2018, Anglo and five other companies paid about $390 million to settle a class action by former gold miners suffering from the respiratory disease silicosis. Gencor Limited – a mining group now defunct – paid $60 million in 2003 to settle claims from asbestos miners in South Africa.

Lavers has filed applications this year to have lawsuits brought by coal miners who once worked at Anglo-owned operations as well as several other companies, including Glencore Plc, certified as a class action.

The Zambia case was supported by several UN agencies focused on human rights, as well as Amnesty International.

“We are extremely disappointed by the decision, which we believe is fundamentally flawed,” Zanele Mbuyisa, founding partner of Mbuyisa Molele, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing justice to the 140,000 women and children affected by lead poisoning in Kabwe and the communities have made very clear their intention to appeal.”

