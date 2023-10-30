New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global angio suites market size is expected to expand at ~9% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is set to garner revenues of US$849 billion by the end. 2035, exceeding revenues of ~USD 367 billion by 2022. This market growth is likely to increase due to the increase in the number of diabetic patients. According to the World Health Organization, a total of 422 million people globally have diabetes, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths every year. As a result, demand for Angio suites is expected to increase.

Patients with diabetes are more likely to develop coronary artery disease, and those who undergo coronary revascularization procedures have a higher risk of mortality and morbidity. For example, in a survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine, 74 (3.5%) of 2120 patients assigned to CABG compared with 103 (9.5%) of 1093 patients assigned to MT during the same follow-up period. and 68 (4.2%) among 1621 patients assigned to PCI died. As a result, demand for angio suites is increasing as it has lower mortality rate than surgery.

Growing Aging Population to Drive Growth of Global Angio Suites Market

With the increase in life expectancy globally, the number of elderly patients has also increased. According to the World Health Organization, one in six people worldwide is expected to be 60 or older by 2030. By this point, there are expected to be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The number of people aged 60 or older in the world will double (2.1 billion) by 2050. However, the elderly population has special needs due to multiple comorbidities. Therefore, surgeries cannot be performed on the geriatric population, which is why the market revenue for Angio suites is increasing.

Anzio Suites Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Increase in the number of people leading sedentary lifestyles to drive market growth in North America

Angio Suites Bazaar North America is projected to gain the highest market share of ~35% in the coming years. This growth in the market in this region may be due to the increasing number of people living sedentary lifestyles which has further increased the prevalence of heart disease. Heart disease claims a life every 33 seconds in the United States. Additionally, in the United States, heart disease killed nearly 695,000 people in 2021, or 1 in 5 people died. Therefore, the market for Anzio suites is growing in this region.

Increase in prevalence of obesity to impact market expansion in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific market for Anzio suites is estimated to generate a significant share of approximately ~27% during the forecast period. A key element of this increase is the increasing prevalence of obesity. In Asia, 2 out of 5 people are classified as obese or overweight. Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are the countries with the highest rates of obesity in Asia. In Asia, approximately 3 in 5 individuals are classified as obese or overweight. Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are the countries with the highest rates of obesity in Asia. As a result, the market for Anzio suites is growing in this region.

Angio suites, segmentation by application

angioplasty

therapeutic stenting

obstacle bypass

intravascular therapy

The angioplasty segment is estimated to generate the largest market share of ~42% over the forecast period. The main reason for the increase in the number of people suffering from heart attacks in this region is the increase in the number of people consuming alcohol and smoking. According to the World Health Organization, alcohol consumption causes 3 million deaths worldwide every year. It accounted for 5.3% of the total deaths. Most of these deaths occur due to cardiovascular causes. As a result, this segment is projected to see growth.

Angio suites, segmentation by end user

hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Other

The hospital segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth in this segment is set to be dominated by the increase in the number of hospitals. There were expected to be approximately 164,000 hospitalizations worldwide in the year 2021.

Some of the well-known industry leaders in the angio suites market that have been profiled by Research Nester are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Onex Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, 3D Systems Inc., Zeiss International, Hologic, Inc.

Recent Developments in AngioSuites Market

The Artis Icono angiography system was introduced by a division of Siemens Healthcare GmbH called Siemens Healthineers. Along with its updated system mechanics, it also has 2D and 3D image series that can be easily added and fully integrated with third-party interfaces and integration resources.

According to GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., imaging business “BK Medical” from Boston, Massachusetts was successfully purchased. GE’s payment of USD 1.45 billion sealed the deal on the acquisition. GE Healthcare’s ultrasound division has been strengthened as a result of the deal.

