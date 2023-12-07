Angels to start pitching “aggressively scanning” trade markets

While the Angels are still in the mix to retain the face of the franchise shohei ohtani, That hasn’t stopped the club from improving other areas of its roster in the meantime. Fabian Ardaya and Sam Blum of The Athletic reported this evening that the Angels have been aggressive in their pursuit of introducing a pitching upgrade in the trade market, and have been linking up with rival clubs on several different fronts. This includes top rental weapons available in the market such as shane bieber of guardians, corbin burns of wine makers, and tyler glasnow The Rays, each of whom have seen their names come up in rumors frequently this offseason.

Of the three, Glasnow has been discussed most frequently as a trade candidate this offseason due to the Rays’ payroll situation and his massive $25MM salary for the 2024 campaign. Such a raise would almost certainly push the Angels to the point of paying the luxury tax for the first time in franchise history if they were able to reunite with Ohtani, who receives an annual salary in the range of $50MM or more. Could do. , Bieber and Burns, by contrast, would be a somewhat more palatable addition from a financial standpoint. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz estimates the pair of right-handers will earn $12.2MM and $15.1MM in their respective final trips through arbitration this winter.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ardaya and Blum also report the Angels connected with the Blue Jays about the right-hander. alec manoahHowever those discussions ultimately did not gain momentum. Still, the club’s interest in adding Manoa to their rotation mix is ​​noteworthy. Unlike the aforementioned trio of rental aces, Manoah won’t turn 26 until next month and arrives with four seasons of team control. On the other hand, the right-hander’s production fell off a cliff in 2023, right after his Cy Young finalist campaign in 2022. Manoah entered 2023 with a career ERA of 2.60 and FIP of 3.51, but saw those strong numbers fall past 19. He had a disastrous start for Toronto last season, during which he posted a 5.87 ERA and 6.01 FIP in 87 1/3 innings. Manoah saw his strikeout rate drop to just 19% in 2023 as his walk rate more than doubled, making him more of a candidate for a long-term change of scenery than a surefire, short-term improvement in the rotation mix in Anaheim given.

The Angels are reportedly investigating a variety of arms, despite Ardaya and Blum suggesting the club’s desire to get involved in the markets for these rotation arms, especially those with only one year of team control. With the year remaining, their relationship could hurt the club’s hand. Whether or not they are successful in securing Ohtani makes plans for the offseason. If the club deals young talent like Burns, Glasnow or Bieber to a wing, it would perhaps be the clearest indicator yet that GM Perry Minasian and his front office have no intention of starting a rebuild this offseason, regardless. Ohtani’s ultimate destination.

With or without Ohtani, if the club intends to compete in 2024, it is certainly worth looking to improve its starting rotation for next season. Of the five players who made at least 20 starts for the Angels in 2023, only Ohtani posted an ERA below 4.00, leaving the collective rotation staff with a 4.47 ERA and 4.52 FIP, both below league average last season. Were. This would benefit the club from adding impact to the rotation, even if the club can count on Ohtani to start every sixth day next season. That need is heightened by the fact that Ohtani will miss the field at all in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery in September. Even if the club manages to retain its superstar slugger, it seems unlikely that they will be able to significantly improve on last season’s 73-89 finish without making significant changes to their starting five.

The report did not name specific pieces discussed as part of a potential return package for any players being pursued by the Angels. That being said, Ardaya and Blum note that rival clubs have been “attracted” by the Angels’ fast-rising youth group. logan o’hope, zack netto And Nolan Shanuel, It would be surprising to see the club move any of those potential key youth pieces, especially in a rental player deal. That being said, the Angels have been aggressive in trading rental pieces in the past, including as recently as last summer when they sent several top prospects to the ground. lucas giolito From the White Sox.

