Angels News: Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell discuss, LAA releases pitcher
The offseason is coming to an end and spring training is fast approaching for the Los Angeles Angels. For loyal Angels fans, it’s been a painful few months as they had to watch Shohei Ohtani move across town to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, there are a lot of unanswered questions on the LA roster.
However, there have been some bright spots, the signing of Robert Stephenson was widely praised as a very solid bullpen with upside, and the addition of Aaron Hicks in 2023 after a strong performance with the Orioles. They certainly weren’t the impressive moves fans had become accustomed to seeing under owner Arte Moreno, but solid moves nonetheless.
As it turns out, the Angels aren’t really done yet, and if the rumors are true, they may be pursuing exactly what LA fans were hoping for.
No one can replace a unicorn player like Ohtani, but the Angels are still interested in the top of the free agent market. In terms of hitting, Cody Bellinger is still the best hitter available on the free agent market, and with spring training around the corner, the Angels remain linked to him as a potential landing spot. For that to happen, their high contract demands will first have to be lowered a bit.
In the starting pitching market, Blake Snell has been consistently mentioned as someone the Angels are monitoring this offseason. The reigning NL Cy Young winner has struggled to find teams willing to entertain his $200+ million asking price while ignoring his troubling walk rate, but LA could certainly use the help in their rotation. Could. If his market continues to weaken, the Angels have the money to make a deal.
Following the Angels’ trade for flamethrower Guillermo Zuniga, it appears Austin Warren is a roster casualty, as Warren was placed on release waivers on Thursday. Given that Warren is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, he cannot be placed on the normal waiver wire to get him off the roster, so he will either be traded or released.
However, that doesn’t mean Warren’s time with the Angels is coming to an end. Warren’s injury and past production could mean he is released while L.A. tries to sign him back to a minor-league deal. Then they can see what he or she looks like after rehabilitation is complete. However, anything can happen at the waiver wire, and once released, Warren is free to sign anywhere in a league full of teams looking for bullpen depth.
More Angels News from Hello Hangouts
Source: halohangout.com