Angela Scanlon says her husband loves her Strictly physique

Irish presenter says her entrepreneur partner is seeing a different side of her

Angela Scanlon has revealed her husband loves her new ‘ripped’ physique which she has honed on Strictly, as she took to the floor to perform a sexy samba last night.

The Irish presenter says her partner, entrepreneur Roy Horgan, is seeing a different side of her which he says was ‘hidden for 40 years’ as she shakes her hips on BBC One dance show .

Ms Scanlon, who scored 27 points for her slinky routine to Jennifer Lopez’s hit Ain’t It Funny, told the Secretary of State: ‘I feel absolutely torn and, oh listen, my husband is great. She is happy.

‘I mean I’m shaking my hips like nothing else, but you know, they’re holding up.’

Ms Scanlon, who has two daughters with Mr Horgan, also said her time on Strictly has made her feel more confident – and is even looking forward to taking home last night’s samba costume. “It feels great to be back in a place where I am being pushed physically in a proper way,” he said. This is great for confidence.

Angela Scanlon (pictured) shakes her hips on BBC One dance show Annabel Croft says her partner, entrepreneur Roy Horgan, is seeing a different side of her, which he says has been hidden for ï 40 years . Johannes Radebe performed a couple favorite dance to Birdy’s Wings, Layton Williams performed a dance to Shy FX and T-Power’s Shake Ur Body.

‘You think you’re a different person after kids and in reality you’re still the same.

‘I think a big part of the appeal of the show was the physicality of it. I’m really pushing myself because strangely enough I was stuck in my ways.

‘It’s scary, but also rewarding, having to go out in an outfit I wouldn’t choose for a Saturday night.’

Ms Scanlon, 39, who presents the BBC Two interiors show Your Home Made Perfect, also admitted she may be frustrated with her professional partner Carlos Gu. She said: ‘We haven’t had a single fight, but sometimes, if I get a bit frustrated, my nostrils flare up – he recognizes that now.’

Meanwhile, Bobby Brazier danced the Argentine Tango last night, receiving 30 out of 40, while Angela Rippon performed the Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole, for which she was awarded a 28.

Annabelle Croft performed the couples’ dance of choice to Birdy’s Wings, Layton Williams performed a jive to Shy FX and T-Power’s Shake Ur Body, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy performed the couples’ dance to Paul Simon’s You Can Call Me Al Presented a dance of one’s choice.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk