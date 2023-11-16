Angel Yin on lucky breaks, investing in people, and presidential recognition

SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 15: Angel Yin Buick of the United States poses with the LPGA Shanghai… [+] Buick holds the champion trophy after winning the LPGA Shanghai at the Shanghai Kizhong Garden Golf Club on October 15, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhe Jie/Getty Images)

getty images

A few weeks ago, LPGA star Angel Yin found herself at Riviera, coincidentally at the same time Barack Obama was teeing off. During a busy season where she posted six top 10 finishes, Yin shared a fascinating meeting with the 44th President of the United States.

‘I was on the 18th hole and he was on the third tee box. Everyone goes, ‘Look, there’s Obama,’ and I was like ‘Omigosh,’ related to Yin.

It’s not every day you find yourself playing on the same course as the former leader of the free world. Yin, accompanied by a friend who belonged to No. 44, seized the opportunity to congratulate Obama. Pulling over in the car, she recounted a light-hearted conversation: Obama looked at her friend and quipped, “‘You didn’t tell me you were going to bring a professional golfer here.’ Surprised, Yin said again, “‘Wait, you know who I am?’ To which he casually replied, ‘Yes, of course!’

The 25-year-old Californian raised $2.9 million during his first six full seasons on the tour. The prolific ball striker has almost matched the number of lucky numbers in season seven after winning the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge.

The professional services giant’s season-long strategic litmus test is played on select holes each week, requiring a healthy mix of strategy and negotiating courage. An example of this is Old American Golf’s challenging par-5 17th, where the entire left side is covered in water and danger lies in the form of a pair of bunkers that stand sentinel in the center of the fairway.

While Yin chalked up his win to simply playing ‘good golf’, if you look at the numbers, there’s no doubt he dialed in the Aon hole differently. Yin hit the green 46% of the time on challenge holes, a sharp contrast to her 12% tally on the season on regularly playable par-4s and second-shot par-5s. So, sometimes there had to be at least a ‘no guts, no glory’ factor in decision making.

“Based on the data I agree. I was just playing my game and when the time was right I would play more aggressively. I’ve really tried to play a little more conservatively this year and be a little smarter. I wouldn’t say I was just bombing it—it was more calculated,” Yin said.

While the sum of $1 million is the biggest check Yin has seen to her name at this stage of her career, she is taking it wisely and has never been hesitant in spending the windfall. For the last four years, she has been without sponsors, except for Titleist for balls and gloves, so knows well what it’s like when the money is not pouring in.

“I am planning to spend the money on savings. I appreciate this million very much. Obviously, I have to pay my caddy and pay taxes – there are some things that go out. I want to use it strategically, not just based on experience,” Yin said.

This year Yin moved into angel investing and backed a few small businesses, including women’s golf apparel company Fairmonde. She met founders Joan Chin and Jacqueline Lau at Pebble Beach and was impressed by their strong work ethic and vision.

“I have met a lot of smart people in life and I have learned that you don’t invest in companies and things, you invest in people,” Yin stressed.

In addition to this venture, she has also indulged in her passion for equipment design, and has acquired a stake in a putter company, which is also backed by female golf greats such as Beth Daniel, Julie Inkster and Carrie Webb.

Yin’s practical business sense, gained from a career where she endured setbacks to sub-optimal conditions and injury, has informed her balanced but optimistic approach to embracing life’s opportunities.

“I have learned to look on the bright side of life. I will say that sometimes I’m not the most positive person, but I always try to be. Life is long, it’s not as short as everyone says. You’ll hopefully be out here for 60-70 years and then the last ten years won’t be so good, so if you don’t have a good attitude you’ll be out here for a very long time and for a very long time. Sad times,’ Yin said.

If any chief marketing officers of health insurance providers are reading this, they might want to get on board the Yin train, because his philosophy on longevity might just be their best pitch.

turtle power

Yin’s newfound affinity for marine life may attract the attention of corporate interests who want to play off a viral golf moment that is now an indelible part of his story. During the third round of the Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods, Yin’s tee shot on the par 3 12th hole fell short and looked like it would sink into the pond protecting the green, but it did not. His ball splashed but then bounced away instead of sinking, which surprised the announcers on the telecast, who speculated that it might have bounced off a turtle’s shell.

“I was really surprised by it happening, but also really happy to move forward. “I didn’t realize it would get so much attention because I didn’t even realize the TV cameras were on me,” Yin said.

“In everything in life, you look for signs, you look for lucky opportunities and that was my sign. I thought ‘Okay let’s keep going, let’s keep grinding, let’s see what happens.’ This is a story to tell your whole life,” she added

Yin, who finished second at the major championships, now has a new spirit animal and has started using more paper straws ‘for the turtles’.

Source: www.bing.com