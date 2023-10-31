Angel One’s Prabhakar Tiwari draws parallels between business and elections

Creator Economy Summit 2023 Live: Prabhakar Tiwari of Angel One compares trading to elections, which involve risk and the need to make decisions. According to Tiwari, just like elections, trading also involves risk and the need to make choices.

“Like everything else, (business) involves risk. If an 18-year-old can choose CM, they can choose other options too. Like everything else, there is a fair amount of risk involved. We are in a business like this. Which is three decades old. Finfluencers is almost a decade old,” says Prabhakar Tiwari.

SEBI whole-time member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan says that profits reduce as business grows.

“Barber and Odean have this beautiful paper called Men Will Be Men, which raises the question of who makes better investors. It costs no money to guess: It’s women. According to an old research paper: Better. Who become investors? Men or women. The answer is women,” says Ananth Narayana Gopalakrishnan.

Ananth Narayana Gopalakrishnan says, “It has been found that women are behaviorally less confident, so they trade less and hence suffer less losses. Men are the opposite: more confident, more trading, more losses.”

Gopalakrishnan highlighted the core principles of SEBI: investor protection, market development and regulation.

Ganesh Prasad of Think School speaks on redefining online education. 1% Club CEO Sharan Hegde reveals the keys to success for finance content creators. Shabang’s founder says brands demand authenticity in influencer marketing. Instagram for lifestyle, YouTube for infotainment – ​​Insights from Ayush Shukla, CEO, Finnet Media. YouTube is a virtual classroom for entertainment and infotainment, says Zeel Patel of Cyberzeel.

Ishan John Chatterjee, Director, YouTube India, shares three key pointers for success on the platform – be authentic, be creative in the way you express yourself and be flexible.

Suniel Shetty, who had expressed his desire to represent the country in sports, says this dream has now come true through his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Sunil Shetty says that at one time he struggled to make a comeback into films because there was a lack of financial support. And, when options seemed limited, he said dedication was not an option, but he changed his approach towards fitness.

Shetty says that while it is easy to find satisfaction in my gym and simple food, portraying happiness is complicated.

“I couldn’t make a comeback at a certain point because no one was willing to invest money on me. When you have no choice, you don’t have to give up. I reinvented myself when it came to fitness .For today’s generation offline is as important as online. I believe it is easy to be happy with your gym, dal chawal. But looking happy is very difficult. Then I need those 5 recipes,” Shetty says.

My favorite cricketer today is Virat Kohli. KL is my son. You don’t talk about family. Sunil Shetty says Virat is master or chasing

India is witnessing a creative revolution, as talented and passionate individuals from various fields are shaping the future of our society and economy. India’s influencer market was valued at Rs 1,247 crore in 2022, up 42 percent from Rs 900 crore in 2021. It is expected to reach Rs 2,800 crore by 2026.

