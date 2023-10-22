Ange Postecoglou won’t tell Tottenham supporters how they should feel about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, but hopes his team can provide a sense of escapism when they host Fulham on Monday night.

It will be Spurs’ first fixture at home since a massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday killed hundreds of Palestinians as tensions escalated in the Middle East.

A statement was issued by Tottenham earlier this month in response to the war that broke out between Israel and Hamas, but some supporters were criticizing the club for failing to show support for the victims of the Jewish community, which has long suffered There is a connection with time. Premier League livery.

The Club and our football family are shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemn the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, their families and communities… pic.twitter.com/3dtQv2972U -Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 12 October 2023

Postecoglou answered questions about the ongoing conflict during Friday’s press conference and although he discussed the topic in detail, he was keen to point out that his players’ role was only to console the fans for their troubles for 90 minutes. To help you forget.

“I have the responsibility of being a football manager, but like everyone else, I’m a human being and you struggle with these things and you understand that other people will struggle with them too,” he explained.

“My life experience has taught me not to make any judgments or jump to any strong conclusions. I would let those who are affected be the guide in these kinds of things, because it is very easy for others to pass judgment but in all these things, you are guided by those who are directly affected.

“I am not the patron of this club. I’ve been at this club for four months or whatever.

“People have spent a lifetime in these clubs, so I’m not going to tell people how to feel, how to behave, how to act, what to think.

“As I said, I think the biggest role of a football club in these scenarios is to provide what they have always provided – a sense of a place where people can come and escape and hopefully unite. Can support your football club.

“You know, maybe it will keep them out of any trouble. I think this is the biggest role any football club can play.”

No Israel or Palestine flags will be allowed in Tottenham’s stadium on Monday, a club-wide move by the Premier League in an attempt to reduce any potential tensions between supporters during this weekend.

A minute’s silence has been observed at all top-flight matches, but Postecoglou was keen to focus on football in its purest form when asked about the sentiment of fans affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

He added: “When we go there on Monday night there will be 60,000 people – and hundreds of thousands around the world – who just want to see their football team play some exciting football and win a game and give them that joy. That’s what only football can do.” Bring in.

“Because, you know, when you score in the last minute to win a football game, you don’t care who’s next to you. Do you?

“You don’t care where they come from, what they think or what they believe. For that moment you become one and united. “That’s what football offers.”

Tottenham’s Manor Solomon is currently injured (Richard Sellers/PA)

Postecoglou also revealed that support is available for Israel international Manor Solomon, who is currently out with a knee injury while the war continues to affect his home nation.

“Not specifically (about the war).” I’ve talked to Manor because he’s dealing with some things. He has also just undergone surgery. I’m helping him with that process,” the Spurs boss revealed.

“Again, this is not about me trying to extract information from him. I’m here.

“He’s going through what he’s going through, like a lot of people in his position. Hopefully like I said, he feels like there’s a place here where he feels like if he needs some extra help or guidance, we can give it to him.

