Andy Schmukler: How Our Market System Creates a Dangerous Form of Greed Nvdaily

One idea that is central to my life’s work is that “the ugliness we see in the civilized human world is not human nature.” The idea is that there are systemic forces at work that move things in certain directions because of dynamics at work in the system, not because people consciously and freely choose that.

One of those systems – which generated truly destructive systemic power – is the extensive system of interactions between civilized societies that emerged when our species set out on the path to civilization (about 10,000 years ago). That unprecedented step created an unprecedented kind of disorder (anarchy) which essentially mandated that human civilization would evolve in the direction of power-maximization.

Another, such system – whose underlying dynamics tend to lead the human world to go in certain undesirable directions – is the corporate economy as it exists in our society now.

The market economy – including advanced industrial capitalism – is far more benign than the inter-social system. While the latter condemns everyone to defend themselves against violence, the market works with great efficiency to generate productivity and satisfy a wide range of human needs.

Nevertheless, there are serious problems, as in “Who kills for money?” As shown in the previous article titled.

In that piece, I pointed out that whenever an industry learns that the very thing that is making the industry rich is also killing people, the industry tends to keep that knowledge secret in order to protect its own short-term profits. Kept – often actively deceiving the public. So driven by greed that he chooses to kill for money.

it was true:

• The asbestos industry, which concealed the fact that the asbestos particles they were exposing their workers to, and the communities in which they worked, would prove fatal;

• The tobacco industry, which waged a decades-long propaganda campaign to prevent people from knowing that their tobacco products were killing their customers; And the worst thing,

• The fossil fuel industry, which has known for over forty years that burning their products is causing changes in the atmosphere that could alter Earth’s climate in potentially catastrophic ways, but which has consistently worked to keep the public in the dark .

This should be enough to ring alarm bells: while the average human being is not so greedy as to be willing to kill for money (as I would claim), every industry making this choice has proven to be so driven by greed that It chose to sacrifice the lives of others for its own enrichment.

Which raises the question: Why are these industries, with their giant corporations, more greedy than the human race whose economic system they sprang from?

Part of the answer lies in the way the corporate world has evolved: in particular, the system has created an almost complete separation between decision makers and “owners.”

When industrial capitalism first began in the United States, great corporations were owned and operated by individual humans (e.g. Rockefeller, Carnegie, Vanderbilt). But this system has long evolved into publicly owned corporations whose “owners” are essentially powerless and silent.

Although capitalism is based on the sanctity of private property, stockholders have no meaningful control over their “property”. (As anyone who owns stock in a publicly traded company knows, and as economists have shown since the 1930s, it is rare that being the “owner” gives someone any real say in corporate decision making.) Voice is available.

While the putative owners are silent, the corporate executives who make the actual decisions constantly declare that they are working to serve the interests of stockholders. But they always undercut the “interests” of these “owners” in order to get maximum returns on their investment.

But the reality is that owners are human beings with a wide variety of interests. But as the system assumes that owners are motivated only by greed, the corporate world establishes greed – maximizing corporate profits – as the sole driving force of the human world.

It shows how a systemic dynamic can make the human world more broken than the humans living within it.

This should not have happened. Owners can be given voice to express the full range of their values ​​– their desire for enrichment but also other values.

I propose that it be legislated that – whenever a corporate decision will have a significant impact on the wider world – shareholders will vote to indicate how much profit they want their corporation to make, and how much profit they want to make for themselves. Want to accept an order to serve some greater good.

(“The “greater good” – like workers’ rights, like public health, like protecting our children and grandchildren from planet-wide environmental disaster.)

let the owners decide This is a good name for a better corporate system.

In America, “private property” has long been a justifiably revered value. But what we have now is a betrayal of that concept, as the powerlessness of asset owners has put the system on a destructive kind of autopilot, where only greed determines the direction society will take.

“Greed is good” works to a certain extent in a market economy. But it is foolish to let greed become our absolute ruler.

Systemic power needs to be fixed to enable the entire spectrum of our humanity to make better decisions than to kill for money.

Source: www.nvdaily.com