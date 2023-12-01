December 1, 2023
Image Credit: Anduril

Leading defense technology startup Anduril has developed a new product designed to stop the spread of low-cost, high-powered airborne threats.

The product is called Roadrunner, which is a modular, twin-jet powered autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) air vehicle designed to be low-cost. Anduril has also developed a version called the Roadrunner-Munition, or Roadrunner-M, a “high-explosive interceptor”, meaning it can carry weapons and also destroy air threats defensively.

The Roadrunner is unusual in both appearance and capability: it can fly, pursue, and destroy targets; If there is no need to intercept the target, the vehicle can autonomously return to base for refueling and reuse. As Chris Broz, Anduril’s chief strategy officer, said in a recent interview, “We’ve basically created a fighter jet weapon that lands like a Falcon 9.”

The product was created in response to the rise of fast-moving, autonomous aerial weapons that can be produced in high volumes and at very low costs, posing a new kind of threat, Brose said. Unlike other solutions today and the legacy missile systems that preceded them, the Roadrunner-M can also be reused.

“In my opinion, this is the first recoverable weapon that has ever been fielded,” Broz said. “This is a very good point. ability to deploy […] If you don’t actually employ it in an operation to kill another drone, then recover it and reuse it, it completely changes how operators can fight with this capability. Today, they have a limited number of interceptors and if they decide to go, they are not getting it back.”

Anduril says some other key improvements compared to legacy systems are: faster launch and take-off times, three times greater warhead payload capacity, ten times the effective range, and three times greater maneuverability in G-forces. Like the rest of Anduril’s family of systems, Roadrunner-M can be controlled by Lattice, Anduril’s AI-powered command and control software, or integrated into existing architecture.

The second big benefit for the operator is this: when faced with a fast-moving threat, the Roadrunner can immediately launch, image it, and then receive a signal whether to engage. Because the product is reusable and recoverable, operators can perform tasks without fear that they may lose an expensive asset.

Brose said the company has been working in lock-step with an unnamed U.S. government partner since it began designing the Roadrunner about two years ago.

,[National defense] “It often gets this right perception of being too awkward, too slow, too unimaginative, too uninspiring,” said Broz. “I think Anduril as a company is the opposite of that and Roadrunner is that kind of thing.” “It epitomizes the enthusiasm that we believe exists in national defense and we’re very keen to try to bring that back.”

Source: techcrunch.com

