Android Circuit: Surprise Galaxy Z Flip5 release, Android 14 issues confirmed, OnePlus Open review

Samsung documents shed light on new S-Pen for Galaxy S24

With discussions over an earlier-than-expected launch date, parts of the Samsung Galaxy S24 system have appeared in regulatory filings around the world. The latest confirms the return of the S-Pen, possibly for the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

“Anatel has a new Samsung S-Pen listed in the documents. The model number listed will sound familiar to those waiting for the Galaxy S24 family – the pen is EJ-PS928 while for the Galaxy S24 Ultra it is SM-S928. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its S-Pen share the same model number, and the letter patterns also match this recent filing.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro (Samsung) Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Flips the Future

Acknowledging the 20th anniversary of its groundbreaking SGH-E700 smartphone, Samsung has released a limited edition Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro. It has all the engineering and features of the current Flip5, but with a bit of nostalgia:

“The Galaxy Z Flip5 skillfully implements various distinctive features of the retro SGH-E700, such as the combination of indigo blue and silver colors, a UX design reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics and a special animation on the flex window that shows city scenes. A touch of nostalgia.”

Google confirms Android 14 Pixel problems

Owners of smartphones in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 families are reporting issues after updating their handsets to Android 14. Users who have multiple profiles set up on their device are having trouble accessing all of their device’s storage.

“We are aware of an issue occurring on some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have received the Android 14 update and have multiple users set up (in addition to the primary user). Multiple users include user, guest, restricted profiles , and child users. However, this does not include multiple Google Accounts within a primary user or work profile.

There is an update to prevent this from happening to those who are currently updating and a fix is ​​being worked on for those affected.

oneplus open review

OnePlus Open is the company’s first foldable smartphone. Along with the near-flagship specifications, the hardware hinge has been a standout feature. But it’s the camera that elevates this foldable above the competition, as Ryan Haynes points out in his review:

“The open trio of Hasselblad-tuned sensors have no shortage of megapixels, and its zoom range of up to 120x is about as wide as you’ll see on any phone. OnePlus uses Sony’s new LYTIA LYT-T808 sensor Show, a new name for the already branded IMX sensor we often see on devices at this price point.”

android 14 review

Android 14 is now out of its testing phase and available for manufacturers to update their mobile operating systems. What changes has Google made to Android for 2023? As Ron Amadeo takes an in-depth look at the operating system and what appears to be a slim year of updates; However this may be a reflection of the enthusiasm and drive of previous years rather than a lack of ambition:

“Android engineering head Dave Burke recently said that some features planned for Android 14 were scrapped in Android 13. He cited a desire to quickly bring larger screen features into the ecosystem, even if they were originally meant for Android 14. So this small release is not necessarily a sign that mobile operating systems are mature and no further innovations or improvements will be made. It’s just an off year.”

number five will surprise you

Those of you who keep track of the big names in smartphones will know that the top list includes Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo. But who is in fifth place? Step forward Transion, which has quietly made its way into the top five market share worldwide due to its focus on emerging markets:

“The exact quarter in which Transnion entered the global top five depends on whose report you trust most. IDC and Omdia said Transnion overtook Vivo in the second quarter of this year, while Canalys “Think it happened in the third quarter. But all three of them agree that it is now one of the top five players behind traditional giants Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo.”

And finally…

As part of the ongoing anti-trust trial against Google, a number of details are coming to light about how various parts of the company work, including Android. This week CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that a portion of the revenue sharing deal with manufacturers comes with a caveat regarding security updates to their hardware:

When pressed for more details, Pichai confirmed that some of the revenue share these brands receive from Google is dependent on devices receiving security updates. He added that “it would have taken more effort to develop the next version.” And updates are expensive… so sometimes they make compromises,” possibly alluding to a trend by some brands to reduce security updates to products.

