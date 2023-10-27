Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

Taking a look at seven days of news and headlines from around the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit features Samsung Galaxy S24 benchmarks, Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Honor Magic 6’s AI power, Dimensity 9300 performance, Pixel 8 Pro screen details, Xiaomi included. 14 released, and a welcome WhatsApp feature.

Samsung Galaxy S24 benchmarks

Benchmarks for various Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets are emerging, and the differences between the two chipset options – Exynos or Snapdragon – are making themselves known. As expected, Exynos is no match for Snapdragon. In the months leading up to launch, can the South Korean company sell both options as legitimate?

“New performance details on Samsung’s upcoming smartphones come from online benchmark site Geekbench. The latest listing includes an entry-level Galaxy S24 with 8GB of memory, powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset, 2011 on single-core and 6086 on multi-core. “Prior to this, the Galaxy S24 Ultra running Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reached 2234 on single-core and 6807 on multi-core.”

(Forbes).

Qualcomm unlocks AI for everyone

The most important part of the smartphone story for 2024 will be Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon chipsets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series was launched this week with some important performance numbers. However, perhaps more important is what impact it will have on practical AI in smartphones and the work that can be done on the device:

“A key benefit is that you can expect much faster image generation via static diffusion. Qualcomm previously demonstrated on-device static diffusion on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference handset, in which generating an image from a text prompt It used to take more than 15 seconds. However, the company says that Stable Diffusion now takes less than a second to create an image. The company also says that it is implementing this faster Stable Diffusion solution in the app. Is working with Snapchat to.

(Android Authority).

Honor harnesses AI power

During Snapdragon’s launch, Qualcomm invited Honor on stage to talk about the impact of 8 Gen 3’s AI. Honor previews larger language model on upcoming Magic 6 to improve human/phone interaction:

,[The Honor Magic6] Will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company also revealed that the device will showcase the power of its on-device Large Language Model (LLM). At the Snapdragon Summit 2023 in Hawaii, Honor said its LLM has a parameter size of seven billion. Honor and Qualcomm collaborate and leverage their expertise to support on-device LLM. They also create a human-friendly ecosystem that allows easy, smart connections across multiple devices.”

(GizChina).

The Dimensity 9300 is ready to deliver more power

There’s more to the Snapdragon series than just that. Not only do you have Google’s own Tensor Mobile and Samsung’s Exynos, but Dimensity’s latest premium chipset will match in many use cases. The latest 9300 should be announced next week, and it’s planned to have some impressive performance:

“The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 will only have a single Cortex-X4 core (yes, three less), which makes it seem like the Dinemsity 9300 should lag behind its competitors. But it’s not that simple – the Cortex-X4 It will be harder to keep cool, so, in theory, the Dimensity 9300 could throttle more easily to keep its thermals under control.”

(GSMArena).

Pixel 8 Pro’s power efficient screen

Some interesting Pixel 8 Pro numbers this week from Dylan Raga. Working through the display of Google’s new flagship, Raga has discovered how efficient the screen is on your battery:

“A test shows that the new panel needs only 3W of power to reach 960 nits, which is less than half the power the Pixel 7 Pro needs, as its display will draw 6.4W of power at 960 nits. .. To reach 960 nits, at least in this test, both the Apple and Samsung devices needed about 4W of power compared to the Pixel’s 3W, and the Pixel’s display got brighter while using less power as the brightness increased. Remained.

(9to5Google).

Xiaomi 14 launch

Next up is Xiaomi’s latest line of new flagships for the holiday season. The Xiaomi 14 comes with the aforementioned 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is currently a Chinese release, but a global version is expected. Along with AI and the new HyperOS, it also brings a great screen upgrade to the platform:

“While the display size of the Xiaomi 14 remains the same as its predecessor, Xiaomi has introduced various display upgrades, including an LTPO backplane for a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate. Additionally, Xiaomi increased the display resolution to 1.5K “, resulting in higher pixel density. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 offers 3,000 nits of maximum brightness, while it is 1,900 nits for the Xiaomi 13.”

(notebook check).

