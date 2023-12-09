Android Circuit: Pixel 8 Pro massive update, Genshin Impact improvements, OnePlus 12 details confirmed

Taking a look at seven days of news and headlines from across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit features Galaxy S24 Ultra specs leak, Pixel 8 Pro feature drop, Genshin Impact revamp, foldable phone’s financial success, new OnePlus 12 details , Snapdragon 8 included. Gen 4 specs, and Discord’s brand new app…

Android Circuit is here to remind you of the many things that happened around Android this past week (and you can find the weekly Apple News Digest here).

Some memories of the galaxy are missing

The leaked specs of the Galaxy S24 Ultra this week have disappointed members of the community. Many expected the premium handset to come with the previously leaked 16GB memory. Alas, it looks like the Ultra will end up at 12GB.

“The latest leaks about the three new Galaxy S handsets shed light on the available memory options; the Galaxy S24 will come with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ with 8GB or 12GB, and the S24 Ultra with 8GB or 12GB It’s the latter that has irked the community. Although not released yet, several Galaxy S24 Ultra models were seen running on 16GB of RAM. Now it appears that Samsung has Specs on top-tier smartphones have been withdrawn.”

pixel 8 pro feature drop

This week, Google began rolling out a software update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 8 Pro feature drop unlocks several features that were announced at launch, but were marked as coming soon. These include AI-powered Video Boost to improve your recorded videos:

“Video Boost, which is exclusive to Google’s sizable flagships, will be available starting today. According to Google’s blog post, it “uploads your video to the cloud where our computational photography models adjust color, lighting, stabilization and adjust the grain.” That, you get a touching video that “looks true to life.” This isn’t something anyone has tested very much yet, so we all figure it out together. Where Video Boost works well and where it doesn’t.”

A new GPU for the Pixel

The update also includes a new driver for the GPU. This is having a noticeable impact on high-end games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite, two titles that highlighted the weak performance of the Pixel 8 series at launch.

“Since this is just a GPU kernel driver upgrade, it shouldn’t be expected that the Pixel will suddenly perform better than devices with Snapdragon chips, but it should result in improvements in many games. From the QPR2 beta, users saw upgrades in Fortnite , as mentioned, as well as Genshin Impact, both of which are among the more in-depth games available on Android today.”

A record quarter for foldables

They may still command a high price, but foldable phones have preoccupied the minds of designers across the ecosystem, and consumers are responding with increased sales from established and new foldable manufacturers.

“Foldable smartphones grew 215% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y to 7.0M units in Q3’23, which is 1% above expectations and would have beaten the previous high of 6.1M in Q3’22 by 16% Samsung enjoyed its traditional peak market share reaching 72% in Q3’23 with European demand dominating, down from 86% last year as its competitors launch more models and aim for higher volumes. “Huawei was #2 with 9% share, followed by Honor at 8%.”

new oneplus 12 details

Following last week’s confirmation of the OnePlus 12, several previews have been published, giving us a look at the specs of the flagship handset. The OnePlus Open’s critically acclaimed camera makes its way to this more traditional design with 24GB of RAM to give it as much memory as possible to boost performance:

“The phone’s RAM isn’t the only attractive feature. Charging speeds are also fast, with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging (a feature that was completely missing from the OnePlus 11)… The battery on the OnePlus 12 has a Has a rated capacity of 5,400mAh.”

snapdragon 8 gen 4 details

While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is making its way into flagship handsets around the world, it is busy designing and preparing next year’s Gen 4 chip. An interesting detail this week is about its manufacturing partner. Qualcomm remains with TSMC:

According to @Tech_Reve, Qualcomm will once again rely entirely on TSMC to produce 3nm-based Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets next year. Reportedly, the chip designer has once again decided to bet on TSMC as it plans to use custom Orion CPU cores. And doesn’t want to compromise on power and efficiency with a new set of cores. You can tell that Qualcomm is not convinced by Samsung’s yield or performance.”

And finally…

Discord has released an important update to the popular chat-based service. At first glance, not much will change, but the underlying ethos of the app is now mobile-first as opposed to desktop-esque:

“Instead of retrofitting designs designed for mice and keyboards, this is a new take on touchscreens that fits in your pocket… This time we designed mobile as its own independent experience – something that You can use that as your main Discord app when you’re on the go, not like you use with the desktop app.”

