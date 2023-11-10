Android Circuit: Latest Galaxy S24 leak, Pixel 8 Pro camera mystery, Android 14’s media bug

Looking back at seven days of news and headlines from across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit covers the Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI plans, a new S-Pen, Pixel 8 Pro camera secrets, Snapdragon alternatives from Dimensity, lessons from OnePlus Are. Unlocked, Android 14’s media bug, and a new SmartLock initiative.

Android Circuit is here to remind you of the many things that happened around Android this past week (and you can find the weekly Apple News Digest here).

Barcelona, ​​Spain – March 2: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy A10 are showcased in one , [+] Its signature color, green, during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Joan Cros/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and AI

Samsung is planning to leverage AI in the Galaxy S24 to improve the user experience. The company has announced on It plans to do most of the AI ​​work on the device through neural processing units rather than in the cloud.

“However, Samsung will not be relying on third-party services to power the AI ​​features of the Galaxy S24 series. Instead, the company wants to integrate AI directly into its software to ensure that it supports all popular devices like phones and Works out of the box on the app.” Message.”

(IBTimes).

The new S-Pen from Samsung has arrived

Samsung has released a new S-Pen stylus as a standalone purchase. Galaxy S-Pen Creator Edition. Priced at $99, it’s larger than the S-Pen found in current Galaxy phones and tablets, but slightly smaller than the Apple Pencil – as the design suggests. Notable is the lack of battery for Bluetooth functionality, which limits some expected features:

“Although Samsung has said that the stylus is its “most advanced S Pen ever” with improved tilt sensitivity, it also completely lacks many of the smart features Samsung has added to the S Pen over the years. For example “Air commands are not supported, as there is actually no battery in this product. However, it still has the necessary hardware to “snap” to the back of the Galaxy Tab for storage.”

(9 to 5 Google).

Samsung’s new sensor may already be available

Samsung’s new image sensor, the 50-megapixel IsoCell GNK, is set to become one of the leading sensors in countless smartphones in 2024. And it may already be in action, with the Pixel 8 Pro potentially ditching the GN2 for this new hardware:

“However, it has now been revealed that it is using a new sensor that has improved video recording and better HDR performance. It has 1.2μm pixels, Dual Pixel Pro autofocus, 8K 30fps video recording, 4K with 1/2” The 1.3-inch sensor has the ability to capture 120fps video recording, staggered HDR, Smart ISO Pro and 14-bit RAW image files. It can also capture full-resolution 50MP frames at 24fps and 12.5MP pixel-binned frames at 90fps “

(Sammobile).

snapdragon alternative

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be used in many of next year’s flagship smartphones, but other options exist. One is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300. Robert Triggs has taken a closer look at this option, and it shows promise, although it needs to be seen in action to get a definitive answer:

“MediaTek has added 8MB of L3 cache and 10MB of system cache to its CPU, increasing the cache size by 29% compared to last year. All in all, the Dimensity 9300 delivers 15% more performance or 33% more at the same power Offers less power. Similar performance to the Dimensity 9200. Alternatively, pushed to the maximum, the CPU setup delivers 40% more peak performance than last year’s model. It all sounds promising, but we certainly “Will keep your eye on idle power consumption and thermals with this new design.”

(Android Authority).

text of oneplus open

The OnePlus Open (and its close relative, the Oppo Find N3) could be the new kid on the block for global foldables. Still, the Shenzhen-based brand has brought some fresh thinking to the field that will hopefully spur innovation by other manufacturers. One of the main differences is Open Canvas, the multitasking system found on foldables:

“Open Canvas allows the free flow of up to three apps, allowing each app to use different aspect ratios. The experience is fluid, and instead of dealing with tight windows pulling your attention back and forth, you can view information from one app. You can receive it and immediately type it into an email without feeling the hassle.”

(Android Police).

Google fixes Android 14 media bug

Following issues affecting local storage of files on devices with multiple profiles with Android 14, Google has started rolling out a bug fix for the issue – which has affected new and existing Pixel owners as their The devices are some of the first to see the new version. Of Android. Forbes’ Janhoi McGregor is following this story:

“In a blog post published last night on the Pixel support forums, a Google representative explained that the company is now releasing an Android update over the next two weeks that will “return their devices to an operable state.” But, more seriously. For affected users who are stuck in a bootloop and unable to access their phones, Google says this update cannot recover lost data.

(Forbes).

And finally…

Google, Samsung, Apple and other smartphone and hardware makers have partnered to create a standard for smartlocks and digital keys. The process, called Aliro, is still in its early stages but promises a connected world independent of the manufacturer.

“The point here is to build a solution that can be widely adopted and trusted rather than the current marketplace of individual solutions or solutions unique to this company or that company,” said Nelson Henry of Allegion and president of the Aliro Working Group. told The Verge in an interview.

(Brink).

Android Circuit broadcasts news from the Android world every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me so you don’t miss any future coverage, and of course, read the sister columns in the Apple Loop! Last week’s Android Circuit can be found here, and if you have any news and links you’d like to see featured in Android Circuit, get in touch!