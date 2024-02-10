Android Circuit: Galaxy S24 Ultra problems, Honor Magic6 Lite review, Pixel goes underground

A look at this week’s news and headlines in the Android world, including Galaxy S24 Ultra camera issues, Samsung’s display fix, Google Pixel going underground, Honor Magic6 Lite review, OnePlus update details, Nothing 2A leak and Lineage OS numbers Are included.

Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many discussions that have taken place around Android over the past seven days. You can also read my weekly digest of Apple news here on Forbes.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s CAT problem

If your flagship smartphone can’t take a clear photo of a cat, is it really delivering? Rita El Khoury poses the ultimate challenge for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the results are disappointing. While the Pixel 8 Pro can cope with a fast-moving cat, the S24 Ultra struggles to capture a photo that isn’t blurry. It appears that Samsung hasn’t optimized the automatic shutter speed selection for sudden motion:

“…Let’s be realistic: No one would ever think of manually setting the shutter speed on their phone. Especially not when taking photos of moving subjects, this is a situation where you need to take your photos as quickly as possible. The only time it makes sense to set it manually is if you were doing a proper photo shoot session with your child or pet and you know you will be maintaining the same speed for some time. Otherwise, it is impossible for moment-to-moment photographs.”

(Android Authority).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Photo by Jang Yeon-jae/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Galaxy S24 Ultra screen problems explained

Discussions about Samsung’s cracked screens on the Galaxy S24 family have led one to wonder whether the problems were related to the display, the new Gorilla Glass, or software issues. Turns out the answer is much simpler than that. Samsung toned down the “Vivid” mode, pushing it toward more natural colors.

“Samsung Spain indicated that the changes to the Vivid profile are intentional and are meant to provide a more natural experience. The company specified that the reported behavior is not a defect, citing the addition of Gorilla Armor display glass as the likely cause. Is rejected.”

(Android Police).

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to add a user option to set how vivid the Vivid mode is, which will address the usage.

,ice universe,

Pixel’s London Underground moment

Google has upset a lot of cartophiles in London this week. To promote the new “Circle to Search” feature, it commissioned a new map of the London Underground. A circular map. Thankfully, this isn’t a complete takeover – it’s limited to time and a few select stations:

“Although some maps on the platforms will be changed to this limited-edition design, traditional Harry Beck maps will still be available in station and in-train announcements, announcements within the stations and staff on the platforms will continue to help customers with this.”

(InVisits).

Honor Magic6 Lite Review

Honor’s latest mid-range, the Magic6 Lite, has arrived in Europe and the team at Notebook Check has taken the time to do some extensive testing. Perhaps the designers cut too close to the bone to reach the desired price point?

“With $400-smartphones, compromises are always somewhere. With the Magic 6 Lite, there are plenty of them for our favorites. Missing IP certification or slow USB ports are ubiquitous in the midrange, but Honor phones are limited WWAN and WiFi 5 deserve criticism for the frequency and missing stereo sound. Additionally, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 used here is no powerhouse for a phone in this segment. The Poco F5 delivers much better performance.”

(notebook check).

Life of OnePlus Software Update

With manufacturers pushing for more years of support than in previous years, why has OnePlus set a five-year warranty for the OnePlus 12R, rather than the seven years others have? OnePlus President Kinder Liu explained in an interview with Tom’s Guide.

“Still, it doesn’t seem like OnePlus would want to match this in the future. Just offering longer software update policies makes the issue disappear entirely,” Liu said. “It’s not just the software update policies. What’s important to the user, it’s also the flow of your phone’s user experience.” In other words, extended software support doesn’t mean much if your phone’s hardware can’t keep up.”

(Tom’s Guide).

Nothing 2A Images Leaked

Ahead of its expected launch this month, images and specifications of Nothing Tech’s midrange Nothing phone (2A) have been leaked. The monochrome UI is on display, but what we don’t see is the back of the handset; The expected bright lights of the Nothing brand will still remain a surprise:

The Nothing phone (2a) is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to recent rumors, the phone (2a) will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with 8/12GB RAM. and 128/256 GB storage. The Phone 2A is expected to launch with a price in the $400/€400 range.”

(GSM Arena).

And finally…

Lineage OS, one of the most popular open-source versions of Android, is now installed on 1.5 million handsets. This is an important number, but what does it mean in practice?

“No word on how active those tools are, what they include, or how many different users are involved, but this is the first look we’ve seen in a while at how popular LineageOS really is in that world.” “Where the Romans just aren’t as popular or necessary as they used to be.”

(WVFRM via 9to5Google).

Android Circuit broadcasts news from the Android world every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me so you don’t miss any future coverage, and of course, read the sister columns in the Apple Loop! Last week’s Android Circuit can be found here, and if you have any news and links you’d like to see featured in Android Circuit, get in touch!