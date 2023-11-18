Android Circuit: Galaxy S24 Ultra features, ColorOS 14 launch, OnePlus is back in Open Black

Looking back at seven days of news and headlines from around the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit features the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s AI, a new Google Photos update, Pixel 8 Pro display secrets, ColorOS 14 launch, OnePlus Open Voyager available, Nothing is included. Opens for icon support of iMessage and Niagara Launcher.

Everyone is thinking about AI privacy

Check out the press releases from major Android manufacturers and suppliers and see what direction the market will take in 2024. It’s all about AI. This week saw more details on Samsung’s approach to the generic space with the launch of Samsung Gauss and several proposed features. But these raise concerns about privacy:

“Samsung’s smartphones will collect a lot of personal data to help achieve this. With user privacy becoming an increasingly important factor in purchasing decisions, keeping this data on the handset and processing the information locally will be a priority – “Something that is only possible thanks to the enhanced AI capabilities of the latest Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets.”

remember your photos

As photography continues to be one of the battlegrounds for smartphones, Google’s update to its Photos app will be key to keeping the Pixel family ahead of the competition. It’s a curious choice, but one that may sit well with many users’ workflows… Reminder:

“Google’s new Google Photos reminder function can find and extract date information from a photo and automatically convert it into an event in Google Calendar. For example, viewing a photo of an invitation or ticket will automatically send the user The form will prompt you to set a reminder for that event or trip. Google Photos will automatically fill in the event details for you based on the photo’s content and give you a chance to edit them before saving them to your calendar. Original photo A link to the event is also automatically added to the event.”

pixels of pixels

One of the notable features of the Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s use of a brand new display. Previous models have seen various components as Google preferred software. That changed with the recently launched Pixel, as Dylan Raga delves into the secrets of brighter and more efficient screen displays:

,[Google] has moved towards developing its display drivers in-house instead of using packaged display drivers [Samsung], perhaps this is why Google wanted to give the screen its own branding. This time, the screen hasn’t just improved by a generation or two – from the vendor’s E4 OLED material set to the E7, it’s grown a full three generations compared to last year’s phone. In short, luminescent materials are a big factor in a screen’s peak brightness and power efficacy, with each new Samsung display generation delivering about a 15% uptick in both.”

ColorOS 14 launched

The next major update to Oppo’s ColorOS was launched this week. ColorOS 14 will be available on the company’s flagship handsets before launching across the range in the near future. Oppo has emphasized on AI in many features. Sarina Dayaram made some key points:

“New and notable in ColorOS 14 is a suite of AI-powered features similar to Google’s Pixel 8. SmartTouch lets you “select content like text, images, and video and collect them on the File Dock, or even Allows for consolidation. They are transformed into a single note by simple selection and drag gestures.” Smart Image Matting is another feature that lets you “crop multiple subjects from a single image or paused video,” according to Oppo. “

OnePlus goes back to back black

The critically acclaimed OnePlus Open—the company’s first folding smartphone—has launched a new variant to tempt those looking for a convertible phone ahead of the holiday season. The Voyager Black has arrived, and naturally it’s just in time for Black Friday discounts (at least in the UK).

“Different from the OnePlus Open Emerald Dusk, an iconic green color reserved exclusively for flagship devices that has a matte-frosted glass rear, the OnePlus Open Voyager Black has a more understated rear cover in vegan leather that oozes class and elegance. “, and weighs just 239 grams (6 grams lighter than the Emerald Dusk).”

two million times nothing

There’s also the interesting possibility of the Nothing Phone (2) being able to send and receive messages from Apple’s iMessage service using its new Nothing Chat app. It supports RCS via Sunbird architecture so that iMessages can be relayed to your handset.

,[Co-founder and CEO] Carl Pei said – In just three years, we have assembled one of the best teams in the industry and shipped more than 2 million devices worldwide. This milestone proves that there is real demand for a challenger in the consumer tech industry. Our continued momentum in such a competitive environment reinforces our belief that nothing really stands out.

And finally…

One of the most important issues on an Android homescreen launcher with themes is matching all your icons; Just because an app developer does not fully support a theme or theme takes away its uniqueness. Custom one-handed launcher Niagara has addressed this in its latest update. Meet the “anicon” facility:

“We can use the same powerful algorithms we have trained for over a year to classify each app and assign them an icon based on their category. Email apps get an email icon, fitness Apps get a fitness icon, etc. And it’s exactly that. That’s why we named our icon pack Anycons. They support any app with a matching icon.”

