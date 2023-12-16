Here’s a look at seven days of news and headlines from across the Android world, this week’s Android circuit features Galaxy S24 Ultra details leaked, Ultra HDR for Pixel, OnePlus 12 launch confirmed, Epic Games beats Google, GM Removed Android Auto, ROG Phone. 8 was teased, and a new weather app…

The future is bright for the Galaxy S24

More features of the upcoming Galaxy S24 family have been revealed this week. Not only will the flagship handsets come with new display technology, but Samsung is also bumping the brightness up to 2600 nits:

“…The new Dynamic AMOLED display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra can achieve a peak brightness output of 2,600 nits, which is higher than previous speculation of 2,500 nits. This will put it in a great position to have one of the brightest screens, second only to the recently announced OnePlus 12 that it is reportedly capable of achieving.”

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro evan spence

Pixel’s Ultra HDR for everyone

Google’s December feature drop brings more features to Pixel phones. With the expected introduction of Video Boost for the Pixel 8 family, Google has added the option for Ultra HDR photos taken by older Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 5a:

“Enabling Ultra HDR instructs the camera to store additional brightness and color information in your photo whenever you take a photo. This additional information is used by apps like Google Photos, Google Chrome, or Photoshop to produce significantly brighter Highlights can be made to display more vibrant colors on compatible displays.”

10th birthday gift from OnePlus

Speaking exclusively to Forbes on the brand’s tenth anniversary, OnePlus President Kinder Liu confirmed that both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones will be available in North America:

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, part of its R series, will debut in North America and Europe at the company’s “Smooth Beyond Belief” event on January 23. The OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 11R have gained significant popularity in China and India, So they decided to bring the R series to a broader global user base in 2024, Liu explains.

Epic Games wins against Google in App Store antitrust case

Epic Games has won its antitrust case against Google, with the jury ruling that Google “achieved and maintained monopoly power” with the Google Play app store. Google has confirmed that it will appeal the case, citing Android’s choice and openness. , The outcome of the case could dramatically change the modern app distribution system, as John Coetisier writes:

“But this and similar decisions, along with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, are slowly but surely destroying Google and Apple’s ability to control app distribution and monetization on the mobile platforms they built. 15 years from now how we get apps on our phones is going to change, and change dramatically. 15 years from now, who makes money from apps will also change.”

GM is removing Android Auto

GM plans to remove Android Auto (and Apple’s CarPlay) from its upcoming electric vehicles. In-car mirroring of smartphones is a popular and beloved feature, so why remove a strong selling point? GM’s product lead for infotainment, Tim Babbitt, has cited safety issues:

GM’s decision to remove Android Auto and CarPlay was because both platforms have “stability issues” such as “poor connections, poor rendering, slow response, and dropped connections.” GM argues that those issues cause drivers to use their phones to restore connection and, in turn, cause them to take their eyes off the road. GM believes its underlying Android Automotive-based system will avoid these issues.”

Asus RoG Phone 8 details

Ahead of the expected launch of the ROG 8 gaming phone, manufacturer Asus has teased the handset with a short online video, showing off a new selfie-camera cutout as well as thinner bezels:

“Asus has also shared more close-up renders of the recently teased ROG Phone 8, detailing the new back design and its pentagon-shaped camera cutout. Asus also conducted a blind camera test for the ROG Phone 8 is doing, which means the company is working hard on overhauling the camera setup on the upcoming device. We know that the ROG Phone 8 will launch with three camera sensors but we have no information about the sensors yet. There is no specific information.

And finally…

As part of the new Android feature drop, Google has made its new Weather app available across the entire Pixel range, including integration with the rest of Google’s apps:

“The new app is the one that provides the weather forecast within the Clock app. Once you’ve downloaded it (or installed it automatically as part of your regular app updates), you’ll see a A popup will appear asking you if you’d like to add local weather. Once you agree to turn it on and grant the required permissions, you’ll see different time zones in the Clock tab with your location and the time zones you’ve added. “You will get the current weather conditions related to the time in any other city.”

