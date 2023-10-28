Android Central’s Most Wanted: Tech deals we expect to see during Black Friday 2023

Meta Quest 3 sits on top of a PC with a link cable.

When you’ve been working in the e-commerce space for as long as I have, you start to notice certain trends around Black Friday sale season. This year, I’ve decided to use this knowledge to create something called Android Central’s Most Wanted, a holiday wish list that identifies the most popular gadgets of the year and predicts when these items will be sold in the coming weeks. But will you get big discount or not?

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, use this guide as a starting point if you’re looking to purchase a new piece of tech this holiday season. Not only will you find the items our readers are most interested in buying this year, but we’ll also tell you whether you should shop today or wait until the big sale comes next month. We use a variety of audience data and value-tracking tools to get this information, so although these are just predictions, I have full confidence in the methodology here.

Didn’t get anything today? Don’t fear, you can check back later for updates or visit one of our deal hubs below.

Most Wanted: Phone

2. Samsung Galaxy A54: $449.99 Today at Amazon $409.99

One of the cheapest Android phones that money can buy, the Galaxy A54 comes with a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, and all the extensive software support that Samsung is known for.

The price of the Galaxy A54 regularly drops during shopping events, most recently dropping to $349 during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. This suggests that Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday will likely return the A54 to that price or even lower, so keep an eye out.

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $409.99 View Deal

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,119.99 at Best Buy

Our review calls the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra “the best Android phone you can buy today,” with an optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, two-day battery life, and a built-in stylus thanks to its stunning 6.8-inch display Is. However, with a starting price of over $1,000, the S23 Ultra is far from cheap.

That being said, we’ve seen some early signs that the phone will be heavily discounted as Black Friday approaches. For example, Amazon briefly dropped the 256GB version to $949.99 last August, so it’s logical to expect the price to return to that point once the big sale starts.

Price Tracker: Amazon – $1,199.99 View Deal

4. Motorola Razr Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 on Amazon , Buy Now!

This year’s Motorola Razr Plus is one of our favorite foldable phones, offering a great alternative to Samsung’s Flip series with a beautiful design, durable, nearly-invisible hinge, and the power of its Snapdragon chip.

The Razer Plus has been on a cool 20% discount for the past few weeks, so the big question now is whether the price will drop even lower once the Black Friday sales arrive. It’s hard to guess at this point, but I wouldn’t risk it.

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $799.99 | Motorola – $799.99 View Deal

Most Wanted: Headphones & Earbuds

5. Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $324.99 at Walmart , Buy Now!

There’s no doubt that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best wireless headphones on the market today, with a highly customizable sound signature, excellent battery life, and top-tier active noise cancellation. The problem is that we’ve literally waited over a year for a retailer to discount these boxes by just over $50.

Luckily, Walmart officially broke that streak by offering $75 off the XM5, and we’re sure other retailers will follow suit as Black Friday approaches.

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $399.99 | Amazon – $399.99 View Deal

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $159.99 at Target

If you prefer wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great pick, offering all-day comfort, excellent sound, and crystal-clear call quality.

Currently sitting at $159.99, these earbuds already offer a lot for the money, but if you’re willing to wait a few more weeks, you could see the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro priced at $150 or less (if We are lucky) .

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $229.99 | Amazon – $178.79 View Deal

Most Wanted: Wearables

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $329.99 $209.99 on Amazon , Buy Now!

The Galaxy Watch 6 is here, so why are we including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on this list? Well, for one thing, the GW6 isn’t a dramatic overhaul of everything that made its predecessor a reliable and feature-packed smartwatch. Not only that, but the Galaxy Watch 5 regularly sees massive price cuts (as I write this, it’s 36% off), and as we approach the holidays, these deals will get even bigger. Likely to be influential.

Of course, if money is no object and you want the best Android smartwatch, go for the 6. But if you’re satisfied with a great watch from last year, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a great option.

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $309.99 View Deal

8. Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $249.95 at Best Buy

It may seem a little dated at this point, but people can’t resist the Fitbit Sense 2. The sleek, comfortable Fitbit boasts up to six days of battery life and plenty of intelligent health tracking features, but perhaps most importantly, it also gets discounts on a fairly regular basis.

For example, during last year’s Black Friday sale, Amazon dropped the price of the Sense 2 to $199.99. Given this information, I expect the popular fitness tracker to become even cheaper this time.

Price Tracker: Amazon – $249.95 View Deal

Most Wanted: Virtual Reality

9. Meta Quest 3 128GB: $499 on Amazon

The Quest 3 is Meta’s latest VR console, and it’s pretty phenomenal to say the least. If you want to see the full praise you can read our Quest 3 review, but if you’re hoping for a Black Friday deal, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that you can still get a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath when you buy a VR headset today, but I’m afraid a significant price drop for the Quest 3 doesn’t seem possible at this point. Still, I’ve been wrong before, and I wouldn’t be too surprised if retailers discounted the headset by nearly $50 or more in time for Black Friday.

Price Tracker: Best Buy – $499.99 | Meta – $499.99 View Deal

10. Meta Quest 2 128GB: $299 on Amazon

Now that Quest 3 is out, you can expect Meta Quest 2 deals to become more common. Even with its successor garnering most of the attention, the Quest 2 is still an excellent VR headset with impressive display clarity and 120Hz refresh rate support.

The price for the 128GB model of the Quest 2 starts at $299, but with Black Friday around the corner, I expect the price to drop a bit in the coming weeks. Obviously I don’t have enough evidence to say this with certainty, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the price dropped to $249.95 or lower. I reserve the right to say “I told you so” if I’m right.

Price Tracker: Walmart – $299 | Best Buy – $299 View Deal

Black Friday FAQ

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially arrive until November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, you can expect many retailers to start launching their holiday shopping events as early as November 1.

It’s going to be hard to keep track of all the best offers as soon as they go live, so we’re actively monitoring all the best early Black Friday tech deals so you don’t have to.

How should I choose a Black Friday deal?

As you start shopping for Black Friday deals, you’ll notice that many of the biggest retailers — I’m talking sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart — will be offering similar discounts. So how do you choose?

If the prices are similar, look a little closer to see who will hook you up with the best bonus promotions. For example, if you’re a paying Prime member, it might be worth buying from Amazon so you can get free delivery and extended returns. I also recommend using Best Buy as they will often hook you up with free trials for things like YouTube Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s really up to you, just remember to be patient and look at each retailer’s options before hitting the add to cart button.

