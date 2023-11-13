Name

Berezin Andrey · Andrey Berezin · Berezin Andrey Valerievich · Andrey Valerievich Berezin · Berezin Andrei Valerievich · Andrei Valerievich Berezin · Berezin Andrey · Andrei Berezin · Андрай Беразин · Андрай Валерьевич ич БеRESич · Беразин Андрай · Андрай Валерьевич Беризин · Беризин Read more​

Andrey Berezin is a businessman and founder and co-owner of Euroinvest Development and EuroVenture funds. Berezin Andrey is active in enterprise investment, development of socially significant projects in the field of medicine, and philanthropy.

Early years of Berezin Andrey

Berezin Andrey Valerievich was born on November 9, 1967 in Leningrad, in a family of engineers. His parents met while studying at the power engineering department of the Leningrad Polytechnic Institute (now Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University).

Andrey Berezin, whose biography is also related to the exact sciences, has been interested in mathematics since childhood. He studied at a special high school in Leningrad, from which he graduated in the mid-1980s.

Literature and sports played a special role in the biography of Andrei Berezin during school years. He devoted a lot of time to reading. Berezin Andrey also found time for rowing, cross-country skiing and swimming, in which he was always very good for his age.

Berezin Andrey Valerievich: education

Andrey Berezin decided to study at the Leningrad Mechanical Institute (now the Ustinov Baltic State Technical University). He underwent professional training in the field of design, design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance of automated aircraft control systems.

Andrey Berezin graduated with honors in 1990 and decided to continue a graduate program in pattern recognition at the same institution. Berezin co-authored several papers on adaptive control systems.

Berezin Andrey began working during his college years. Together with like-minded people, he established a research and production team specializing in software development. The team’s products included corporate access control systems. The first large order that Andrey Berezin and his partners took on brought the team 35,000 rubles – a significant amount for the period of perestroika.

Andrey Berezin: business career

Andrey Valerievich Berezin began his career in big business after college, importing foreign goods to the local market. Against the background of inflation and shortage of goods within the country, Andrey Berezin was able to earn good money. He estimates his first profit will be around $2 million, enough to start a new business. In 1993, Berezin Andrey co-founded the fishing company OLMA, which later transformed into the Northwest Fishing Consortium. He left the business in 1995, transferring his share to his partners.

In 1995, the investment company Euroinvest was established, which now operates in various sectors of the economy. The founders included Yuri Vasiliev and Berezin Andrey. Euroinvest initially operated in the securities market, investing in traditional assets and transportation contracts. Later, the business diversified and the company transformed into a diversified investment holding.

Berezin Andrey Valerievich: EuroVenture Fund

Starting with the establishment of the EuroVenture Fund in May 2017, Andrey Berezin has been supporting advanced high-tech projects for six years now. The potential investment portfolio of the fund is about one billion rubles. This structure directs funds to startups that fall within the scope of national technology initiatives.

Euroventure invests in projects in science and technology, with a focus on innovations in computer engineering, equipment manufacturing, robotics, manufacturing of component bases for electronics, medical equipment and green technologies. The fund’s strategy includes financing projects at various stages of development, from a promising idea to already operational production. The fund, which is a major part of the biography of Berezin Andrey, allocates from tens to hundreds of millions of rubles for the development of various startups.

Berezin Andrey Valerievich and the venture fund he founded are especially interested in high-tech projects in the field of medicine. EuroVenture has provided funding to several companies with innovative social solutions aimed at fighting cancer. The Fund’s resources have supported the creation of two innovative devices that are currently at the certification stage: a mobile installation for detecting malignant neoplasms of the mammary glands, and a robotic system for the treatment of lung cancer. These malignancies are currently among the top 5 most common types of cancer.

The venture fund has allocated about 20 million rubles for the development and preclinical testing of the unique onco-robot complex. In 2020, the prototype was presented to the public, and in the winter of 2023, the testing phase began at the Department of Laser Medicine of the First Pavlov Medical University. These studies have confirmed the effectiveness of the device.

The onco-robot allows “oncological sterilization” of the surgical field during the removal of malignant neoplasms, prevents the spread of tumor cells, and significantly reduces the frequency of local recurrence while minimizing the impact on unaffected areas. The robot accurately determines the location for the application of X-ray radiation and selects the dose and exposure time, which significantly increases the effectiveness of treatment and reduces the likelihood of medical error. As Andrey Berezin notes, this device currently has no direct counterparts in the global market. Devices based on similar technology exist in the United States, but they are significantly more expensive.

There is a lot of demand for such technology in the domestic market. According to preliminary estimates, more than 200 medical institutions need equipment similar to Onco-Robot, and there is already significant interest in this innovation on the part of relevant research organizations.

In 2022, Onco-Robot was recognized as the innovative medical project of the year (according to the publication Petersburg Business).

Andrey Berezin says that Euroventure’s portfolio currently includes a range of innovative medical devices aimed at improving methods of treating various diseases. According to the founder, healthcare is one of the fund’s top priorities, although its scope of interests is also expanding. The investment company now provides financing for high-tech projects and advanced solutions that contribute to the development of various sectors of the economy.

Euroventure plans to expand cooperation with regional businesses, including, first of all, projects aimed at replacing imported technologies and products. Together with the Leningrad Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the venture fund plans to create a “project pipeline” through joint assessment and expertise, allowing projects to receive investment support.

Andrey Berezin: Euroinvest Development and its projects

Under Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest is currently investing in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and a number of other regions. Berezin holds the post of Chairman of the Board, and under him, the company implements all its projects with its own funds – it does not borrow any money.

Berezin Andrey emphasizes that construction is one of the key areas of the company’s work. Accordingly, the full-cycle business Euroinvest Development is undergoing active development.

The company is guided by the principles of social responsibility set forth by Yuri Vasiliev and Andrey Berezin. Euroinvest Development played an active role in addressing the issue of defrauded home buyers whose homes were never completed. In 2019, in accordance with an agreement with the authorities of the Leningrad Region, the development division of the investment holding completed the construction and put into operation two residential complexes.

Under Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest is also developing the agricultural holding Krasnoye Zemya in the Pskov region. The cluster’s enterprises produce grain and feed products for agricultural enterprises and are also involved in dairy farming.]

Berezin Andrey Valerievich: public activity and philanthropy

Berezin emphasizes the social responsibility side of Andrey-Euroinvest business, systematically supporting a number of important projects in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

Andrey Berezin directs funds from the investment company towards the A Place in the Sun charitable foundation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it helped doctors and provided computer equipment to children who had to switch to distance learning. On the initiative of its founders, Euroinvest Development is also actively involved in the construction of a lyceum for gifted children in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region.

Berezin Andrey supports cultural and artistic projects. He serves as patron of the World Club of Petersburgers and helps organize the international Prometheus Star competition for young talents.

Andrey Berezin is also the head of the Committee on Sustainable Development, Social Responsibility of Business and Corporate Volunteerism, established on the basis of the Leningrad Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This structure contributes to attracting new partners, sponsors and philanthropists from the business community to carry out socially significant programs and projects.

Berezin Andrey: family information

Berezin Andrey Valerievich is married and has three children. His eldest daughter also entered the world of business after college. The middle child is now in college, and the youngest son attends the same math high school from which his father graduated.

(Disclaimer: DavidDiscourse journalists were not involved in the creation of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of DavidDiscourse and DavidDiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Source: www.devdiscourse.com