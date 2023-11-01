Andrew Tate doubts NFTs as the next crypto bull run begins – Will TopG launch new meme coin?

Andrew Tate, social media sensation and most Googled person in 2022, has publicly criticized NFTs in some of his recent appearances, right in the middle of the next crypto bull run.

Apparently, Top G says that everyone who invested in NFTs is a “loser” and he is saying that these “glorified JPEGs” will have no value from 2021 onwards.

While there may be some truth to this regarding NFTs, the social media superstar has been linked to a few meme coins in the past. From the looks of it, TopG may not be so bearish when it comes to meme coins,

And now, there is a new meme coin on the horizon that experts consider profitable – Meme Kombat ($MK).

Let’s see the details.

Andrew Tate calls NFT investors “losers” – but this new meme coin is going to prove Top G wrong

Tate takes a critical view towards individuals who venture into the world of NFT investing, referring to them as “losers” on the X platform.

His second point revolves around widespread skepticism regarding the long-term sustainability of cryptocurrencies. He even says that people who invest in what he labels as “Internet scam coins” are ultimately headed down a path of financial disappointment, Their value is sure to go to zero.

On October 15, 2021 I tweeted: NFTs provide further evidence that the entire crypto space is a scam – There is no justification for spending millions on a publicly viewable JPEG other than the fact that: 1) You are a loser

2) You understand that your internet scam coins… -Andrew Tate (@Cobrate) 22 September 2023

In response to Tate’s negative criticism, many members of the cryptocurrency community have stepped up to defend these technologies. They emphasize that Tate’s approach may be overly simplistic and point out that a single use case should not be the sole basis for assessing the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

In a recent video, Top G said he has maintained an impeccable track record since becoming a social media influencer six years ago.

He confidently stated that NFTs have essentially revealed the entire crypto space to be a sham. According to him, many of these digital assets will inevitably go to zero.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case for the latest hot presale token Meme Kombat ($MK)A meme coin that is bringing a lot of utility to the table.

here’s why.

Meme Kombat Brings Unique Staking Rewards and Strong Tokenomics That Promise Long-Term Potential – 100x Post Listing?

What sets Meme Kombat apart from the crowd is its well-crafted tokenomics strategy, a blueprint designed for long-term sustainability.

During the presale phase, 50% of $MK tokens will be made available to the public. This distribution strategy allocates 10% to increase exchange liquidity, another 10% to reward the community, and a significant 30% to staking rewards.

This well-thought-out allocation strategy not only underlines the project’s commitment to community ownership, but also emphasizes decentralization, laying the foundation for a loyal community and price stability.

However, what adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Meme Kombat ecosystem is its staking mechanism.

$MK token holders have the opportunity to deposit their tokens into the platform, Enjoying attractive 112% APY, Additionally, users will find that staked tokens are required to access various features within the platform.

This dual functionality ensures that a large portion of $MK tokens are effectively locked up, thereby reducing the circulating supply – a strategic move that has a significant impact on token dynamics.

Impressive bet wagering mechanics and a battlefield increase investor excitement

The world of first-generation P2E gaming has been under scrutiny for a number of reasons.

Critics have expressed concern over the heavy entry costs associated with the field and the fact that many participants seem more like traders than true gamers, Prioritizing rewards over enjoyment of gameplay.

However, Meme Kombat takes a refreshing approach to these issues by combining the playful spirit of meme coins with the booming trend of crypto gambling.

What makes it stand out is its departure from the norm of requiring the purchase of expensive NFTs, which is a common situation in other P2E games.

The main focus of the Meme Kombat project revolves around a gambling system where users can bet on the outcomes of battles featuring their favorite meme characters, all facilitated by the $MK token. Users have a range of game modes at their disposal, including player versus player matches and various forms of player versus computer gameplay.

For those who prefer a simpler gaming experience, the Direct Betting mode allows users to bet on specific characters or battles, Offering a more simple and streamlined approach.

Decision

While there is some truth in Andrew Tate’s opinion on NFTs, Top G has not always been skeptical about cryptocurrencies.

In fact, he has boasted on several occasions about how he owns Bitcoin and has made a lot of money from it Some shitcoins are even being linked to social media personalities.

And according to many experts, if Andrew Tate is following the crypto market now, investing in Meme Kombat ($MK) would be a wise decision.

This new meme token is coming in one of the hottest presales of the year, packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

Some people even believe that it is poised for 100x profits… If this is true, now would be the ideal time to get on this project quickly.

Source: augustafreepress.com