Andrew Ross Sorkin defends Trump's respect for the rule of law as he confronts Mike Johnson: 'He's been convicted on 40 different charges!'

speaker mike johnson (R-LA) joins CNBC squawk box Tuesday for a lengthy interview that covered a range of topics from GOP infighting over government funding to Johnson’s support for the former president. Donald Trump.

Johnson strongly defends Trump as host joe kernan And andrew ross sorkin He was pressed on Trump’s spotty record when it comes to the rule of law and his public pledge to use the powers of government against his political enemies when he returns to office.

“I think there are a lot of Americans who view the former vice president, the former president as fundamentally divisive for the country. They look at January 6 and events like that and they think to themselves, even if you like the policies that were put in place, what did it ultimately do for the country. Questions about democracy,” Ross Sorkin began, setting out his questioning style.

Johnson skillfully dismissed those concerns, saying, “Listen, I think when we’re voting for president, it can’t be about personalities. It should be about policies and principles.”

“Under President Trump, our economy was a thriving economy. We did not have all these clashes around the world. We had relative peace because they projected peace through power. We have the exact opposite of all those things in President Biden. So I think you just put those things aside and see what’s best for your family. “You look at what’s best for your safety, your security, the economy, your pocketbook, all of these things,” Johnson continued to sidestep questions on Trump’s agenda.

The interview then turned to Trump’s belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and how that belief fueled the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Johnson argued that Trump believes “from the bottom of his heart” that he was cheated in the election, despite all evidence to the contrary, and that he holds Trump at “his word.”

Ross Sorkin asked, “Would you agree with the idea that I think there are a lot of Americans who see some of the things that he’s said during his presidency, now before his presidency, as fundamentally not accurate? Are.”

“And I say this politely, I mean there are some things that he said, well, it’s sunny outside, but it sounds like he’s saying it’s raining. And I think a lot of Americans, they look at it and say it’s too hard to believe,” Ross Sorkin concluded.

“Well, listen, there are a lot of people in Washington who say things all the time that are not accurate. Everyone does it. We’re all human beings,” Johnson replied:

But I will say this about President Trump in relation to the election and what he thinks about it, deep in his heart. I mean, I’ve talked to him personally about it. Many of us have. And over the years, you’ve heard him repeat the same thing over and over again that he feels like he was cheated in that election. And I think that’s his core belief. And when I say we should listen to him, he believes it. I don’t know what comment in this article you are talking about, but I do know that he has been completely consistent from day one and he believes in the rule of law. I mean, for example, look at what they did to the US Supreme Court. In my view, he gave us great judges who are restoring the integrity of that institution. Of course, they had, we had, many judges throughout the system that they appointed. And it is the longest-lasting legacy of any president.

“Mr. President, you are talking about the rule of law. And now he’s been indicted on, you know, 40 different charges,” Ross Sorkin shot back:

This is such a contradiction behind the idea of ​​the rule of law and then the things he did may violate the law. And I recognize that there are elements in this that may be political. I don’t, I wouldn’t rule it out. But I would bet you that there are some elements that are probably true and that are political, but not all of them.

“Listen, I think this is motivated by political prosecutions and we call it a violation of the law. it’s him. It’s just another way to go after a candidate,” Johnson responded, further arguing that he believes Trump’s claims have “weaponized” the government against him.

Watch the full clip above via CNBC.

