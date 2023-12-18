Former Governor. Andrew Cuomo, who introduced the state’s controversial congestion pricing law through the legislature in 2019, is now urging officials to put the brakes on the program.

Cuomo’s recently announced plan — which calls for a $15 toll to enter Midtown Manhattan’s business district — just gives people another reason to stay away from the Big Apple after the pandemic, which is is also struggling with high crime and a migrant and homelessness crisis. ,

“The circumstances have changed,” Cuomo said, as he laid out the legislation and New York City’s post-COVID world.

“Now there’s an option C: stay home,” he said on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” last week.

“‘The costs have become too high. This is another hurdle. I don’t want to pay more tolls to drive in New York City, where crime is high, there are homeless people. “I’ll stay home,” he said, referring to the drivers.

“This did not exist six years ago,” Cuomo said of the resistance, fueled at least partly by remote work. “No one got to stay at home. There were no Zoom meetings.”

Cuomo said a new study should be conducted before the plan is implemented to determine whether a $15 toll would discourage people from visiting the city.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo called on state officials to stop implementing the congestion pricing plan due to a “change in circumstances.” Gregory P. Mango

“I would like to see an analysis that reflects the current reality today,” he said. “If you raise tolls, will you let more people stay home, which will actually raise less money?”

His new stance is a far cry from his tough advocacy for congestion pricing in 2019, when he pushed through the legislation despite strong opposition from some lawmakers. The planned $15 toll to enter Midtown would not have been possible without their prior support.

“Crowd pricing is the only logical and realistic option for funding [Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s] Capital is needed,” Cuomo said at the time.

He claimed that most motorists would not be affected because only “very wealthy people” could afford to drive in Manhattan.

Cuomo previously pushed for a congestion pricing plan while in office in 2019. Matthew McDermott

“Outer borough residents are not driving their cars in Manhattan. They don’t come that way,” Cuomo said then. “I’m a Queens guy. Only very rich people can drive in Manhattan. You have to pay toll. You have to pay for parking. , , , “It probably comes to closer to $100 a day.”

Driving into Midtown “is a luxury,” he said.

Cuomo’s flip-flop angered some mass transit supporters. The toll was designed to help pay for improvements to New York City’s aging subway system as well as cut down on driving, among other things.

“The former governor could have been remembered for getting us on the path to fixing the metro. Now that he’s out of power, this Grinch doesn’t want anyone to have a modern, reliable, accessible public transit network,” said Daniel Pearstein of the Riders Alliance. “No wonder riders spent years waiting for delayed trains to popularize the infamous hashtag #CuomosMTA.”

Governor Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s successor, who served as his lieutenant governor, strongly supports congestion pricing tolls that will be implemented by the MTA she controls beginning next spring.

Hochul left it to the MTA to respond to the post regarding Cuomo’s comments. The transit agency accused Cuomo of negligence on Sunday.

“Congestion pricing worked in Singapore, Stockholm and London, where more people are visiting the central business district since its introduction,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said in an e-mailed statement. “What will really hurt New York’s continued recovery are subways starving for a desperately needed source of funding after decades of underinvestment.

The representative said, “Congestion pricing means faster emergency response times, cleaner air and better service for most New Yorkers, so it’s disappointing that the former governor is walking back his support for it.”

Governor Hochul supports congestion pricing for Manhattan. Reuters/Lindsay Daddario

Cuomo resigned as governor under threat of impeachment after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct or harassment – ​​claims he has denied.

Since then, he has tried to climb back to relevance and even pave the way for a political comeback at some point.

Under the congestion pricing plan, passenger car drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during the day would be charged $15 and $3.75 off-peak.

The fee for small trucks will be $24, while larger trucks will be charged $36 during daytime hours. At night, to eliminate traffic-jammed deliveries outside of commute hours, those tolls will be discounted to $6 and $9, respectively.

Cuomo said a new study on congestion pricing should be conducted that is based on “today’s reality.” Brigitte Stelzer

Some New Jersey Democrats, including Governor Phil Murphy, have vocally opposed the implementation of congestion pricing. Some New York suburban and suburban Democrats are also coming out against the tolls.

Republicans in New York have said they intend to use the issue against Democratic opponents in the 2024 elections.

The tolling program is supported by mass transit and environmental advocates and some business groups, including the Real Estate Board of New York.

But supporters of the Broadway Theater District worry that overcrowding will discourage area tourists from coming to see shows.

