Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant is suing him for sexual harassment.

The former New York governor has been accused of groping and unwanted sexual advances.

Cuomo’s lawyer told Business Insider that the lawsuit is a “cash grab” and that the allegations are false.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

A former executive aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who accused him of groping her in late 2020, is suing the former governor under New York’s Adult Survivor Act.

Brittany Commisso claims in court papers that Cuomo’s “relentless sexual harassment” included “undesirable sexual advances, appearance and personal affairs, relationships, their dating, their sex life and their marriage, humiliating and humiliating actions like handing out, hugging, , sexual touching of the buttocks, and forcible touching of the breast,” according to the three-page subpoena filed Wednesday.

The document says Cuomo’s behavior created a “pervasive hostile work environment” and resulted in Commisso suffering “severe physical, emotional and psychological pain, suffering and injuries.”

Commisso’s filing came just days before the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law provided a one-year period for adults to file civil lawsuits involving sexual abuse allegations that otherwise would have been beyond the statute of limitations. Several high-profile people have been sued in New York under the ASA in recent days, including Mayor Eric Adams, actor Jamie Foxx, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. All four people have denied the allegations against them.

Commisso, who worked in the governor’s office between 2019 and 2021, previously filed criminal charges against Cuomo over groping allegations, but prosecutors said they could not meet the burden of proof, leading to the case being dismissed in 2022. was rejected.

Cuomo has long denied Commisso’s allegations, which were first made public in 2021. Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, referenced the dropped criminal case in a statement to Business Insider.

Glavin said, “Ms. Commisso’s claims are categorically false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.” “Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt to make a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.”

Cuomo resigned in August 2021, shortly after New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, released a 165-page investigative report alleging that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including members of his staff.

Despite concluding that Cuomo “violated numerous state and federal laws,” James’ report did not reach a conclusion on whether his conduct should warrant criminal prosecution. And although prosecutors in Oswego, Albany, Westchester and Nassau counties launched criminal investigations into Cuomo’s conduct, Commisso’s allegation of groping was the only case that resulted in criminal charges against Cuomo.

The report, which referred to Commisso as “Executive Assistant #1”, alleged that Cuomo kissed her on the lips once, grabbed her buttocks several times during an embrace, and once hugged her. During this he even reached under her blouse to grab her breasts.

Commisso later publicly revealed herself as Executive Assistant #1 and told media outlets that she wanted Cuomo to be held accountable.

“What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law,” Commisso said at the time.

Source: www.bing.com