Andreessen Horowitz backs Civity, a generative AI content marketplace with millions of users TechCrunch

The AI ​​image generator Stable Diffusion already has a lot of fans, and now those who are experimenting with new AI technology to develop their own models have a place to share their work with other enthusiasts. Is. A startup called Civitae – a play on the word civitas, meaning community – has created a platform where members can post their own static diffusion-based AI image models for others to discover, as well as the outputs of their work. – Can post AI photos. For consumers to browse and enjoy.

Justin Meier, CEO of Civity, explains that the idea for the startup came about because he recognized there was a need for a place where people could share their models and others could find them. People will post pictures they’ve created but others don’t know how to copy their work to create their own, he said.

After completing a project at Microsoft, where he worked as a contractor on web development projects, Mair found himself becoming interested in MidJourney.

“It scratched the same itch that I had in web development where I saw something – or had something in my mind – and I could type in some text to get something back. It became a collaborative experience where I could explore my creativity and I got pulled in directions I probably hadn’t planned,” he says.

But Maier soon found himself limited to MidJourney’s credit-based plan, which ultimately required him to wait up to 5 minutes for each image to be generated. “It was really frustrating because I had fallen so in love with this ability to discover and create anything I could think of,” Meier tells TechCrunch.

Around the same time, an open-source version came out called Stable Diffusion that basically allows you to do the same thing in terms of AI image generation. As the community around Stable Diffusion grew, people were learning to do different things with the model or adding new concepts to the model, like using images of themselves to create AI-generated selfies for example . Maier started seeing people posting their own models that would let you do cool things – like produce in a synth wave style or a punk style – and also merging models together to create other new concepts. But these were being posted on the web to places like Reddit or Discord, not to any centralized community.

This inspired him to create Civity (or Model Share, as it was originally called), an online community that organized this content in a way that people could come back and find it later.

Initially, he promoted Civity by reaching out to model creators and asking them if they could post their work on the site. At first, there were only about 40 or 50 different models available. But over time, the site started growing.

“People were thrilled to see the effort they made. And so by about January, we had become the go-to place to share these things,” says Mair. “There were other sites that people were posting on, like HuggingFace…but it was more image-focused. “So we became the de facto standard for sharing your models and different AI resources and the images you create,” says Meier.

By January 2023, the site reached 100,000 registered users and it occurred to Meier that it could be more than a community project – it could be a company. So Civitas was then “officially” founded, and three months later, it hit one million registered users. Today, the number is around 3 million registered users and around 12 to 13 million unique visitors every month.

“It’s wild how quickly it’s grown — certainly much bigger than we thought it would be back in January,” says Meier.

Out of 3 million users, only about 10,000 unique creators are actually uploading new models every month. However, that number has increased by nearly 25% in the past month after CityY added the ability for people to train new models on the site, making it easier to get started. A large number of users are consuming the models and the content created.

As a result of its growth, Civitas, which is also co-founded by Maxfield Halker and Bryant Diehl, raised a $5.1 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in June at a valuation of $20 million. The other partners in the funding were a little unusual – the legal team that helped them close the round also joined.

“Civity is a prime example of a company that has already built an incredible, engaged community without spending a dime on marketing,” Brian Kim, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said in a statement. “Our investment in the company will only supercharge what is already working incredibly well, by contributing to a world where anyone can take advantage of the biggest technological paradigm shift of our generation – AI. Is.”

To use Civity, users can upload a series of images that represent the style of those images, then choose a base model – such as a standard model, an anime model, or a more realistic model, and so on. After about an hour, the new model will be ready and you will be able to create your own images using the style that you captured. Images generated on the site include metadata that details things like signs and resources used, and Civitas encourages those who produce models off-site to do the same.

Artists have problems finding out that their work has been used to train AI models, which is a concern. To address this, Civitas has created a process that allows artists to flag resources they believe are using their work, which starts the conversation for next steps. Does. In some cases, this means removing the resource entirely, or other times, the artist just wants their name removed.

Ideally what we want – ultimately – is that these artists… can use these styles for themselves. And if they want to give people the ability to create in their own style, they can give people the ability to pay to do that,” says Meier. “But it’s still early days and I haven’t had the opportunity to work with many artists who are interested in doing this,” he admits.

404Media points to a more serious problem with Civitas – it allowed users to post non-consensual pornographic images, and a bounty for creating AI images of certain targets, styles or compositions paid in virtual currency. Created the facility. The company’s policies prohibit non-consensual pornographic AI images, but do not limit the use of training AI images on real people. Reports indicate that users have figured out how to link models together to share non-consensual images off-site. Investigations of the site indicate that it has seen Civitas enforce the policy and ignore it several times.

Civitas responded to the report, saying its policy prohibits mature and suggestive content, providing a removal request form and email address, and saying it recreates the likeness of real people with its on-site generator. : Does not permit use of resources for presentation purposes. (However, the ability to generate real ones is available with the basic static diffusion model.) It is also noted that the “bounties” are not publicly available, but if the resulting images are shared on the site, they The existing ones have to be followed. Real People” Policies. It states that bounties seeking likenesses of real people represent 10% of requests.

Despite this treacherous territory to enter, Maier believes there could be a market for legitimate AI work in the future, including the use of AI imagery inside things like movies, music videos, apps, and other creative endeavors. shall include. However, in the near term, the plan is to create a consumer-facing mobile app that will serve as a repository for AI imagery, as a kind of companion to the experience taking place on the main site.

The company now also plans to focus on allowing users to monetize their work, whether that’s connecting them with brands that want to create unique concepts using AI, or more direct monetization – like using a model. Paying for access or paying for one-time image creation. , However, for now, everything on the site is free to use. (The company uses Cloudflare’s R2 to keep download costs low.)

“I want to start working with brands and real people and IP to give them the ability to sell their likeness to people who want to be able to use it, advertise and do things like that,” Meier says. ” “And I think we can kind of set up licensing and set up permissions in a way so that they can really restrict what it can and can’t be used for. I think that’s going to be important as we think about how things evolve in this AI age,” he added.

Meier says that over time, the startup aims to expand beyond AI image models to other modalities, but it’s still pretty far down the road.

[Updated, 12:10 PM ET with 404Media’s investigation details, and 2:27 PM ET with Civitai’s response.]

Source: techcrunch.com